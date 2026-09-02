Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Cate Technologies Inc. Melanoma Scan Beta Targets the Visual Race Against Time in America's Deadliest Common Skin Cancer

Company Advances AI-Assisted Imaging Tools Designed to Help Users Track Possible Early Warning Signs and Visible Changes Over Time

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today highlighted the public-health urgency behind continued development of its MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform - an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application designed to help users organize, compare, and review visible skin images over time.

Melanoma remains one of the most consequential cancers in the United States. According to American Cancer Society estimates for 2026, about 112,000 new invasive melanomas are expected to be diagnosed this year, and about 8,510 people are expected to die from the disease. Melanoma accounts for only about 1% of skin cancers, but it causes the large majority of skin cancer deaths.

The difference between early and late discovery is stark. When melanoma is found while still localized, the 5-year relative survival rate is greater than 99%. When it has already spread to distant sites, that rate falls to 36%. That gap is the reason visual awareness and longitudinal tracking matter.

MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta is being developed to support that awareness. The platform uses an interactive body-map interface intended to help users catalog skin images, compare them over successive sessions, and review possible visual warning signs and signs of change. The Company's objective is to give people a structured way to notice what is new, what is changing, and what may warrant prompt professional evaluation.

"Melanoma is a disease that can move from a small visible change to a life-threatening condition," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Our work on Melanoma Scan Beta is driven by a simple idea: people need better tools to watch their skin over time. We are building an AI-assisted imaging platform designed to help users organize images, identify possible early warning signs, and review signs of progression so they can take those observations to a qualified healthcare provider."

The platform remains in beta-stage development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, screening, or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider. Any visual flag or tracked change should be reviewed by a licensed clinician.

Medical Care Technologies continues internal testing and volunteer-submitted image evaluation as it refines image organization, longitudinal comparison, and AI-assisted visual review functions.

Investors and interested parties can learn more at:

https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-cate-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-melanoma-scan-beta-targets-1215748