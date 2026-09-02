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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Stuttgart
02.09.26 | 17:17
1,660 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
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1,5601,98018:35
Actusnews Wire
02.09.2026 18:23 Uhr
110 Leser
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: JAPANESE INTERNATIONAL KEITO NAKAMURA SIGNS A 4-YEAR CONTRACT WITH OL

Wednesday, September 2nd, 2026 - 06:00 PM

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the arrival of Japanese international Keito Nakamura from Stade de Reims, on a four-year contract until 30 June 2030. The transfer amounts to a fixed fee of €1.0 million, with variable add-ons that could reach a maximum of €19.0 million, plus a possible sell-on clause of up to 12.5% on any future capital gain.

Born in Abiko on 28 July 2000, Keito Nakamura began his professional career at Gamba Osaka. After two seasons with the Japanese club, he moved to Europe and had several loan spells at Twente, Saint-Trond, and FC Juniors OÖ, before signing with LASK in the summer of 2021. Two years later, Keito Nakamura joined Stade de Reims, where he quickly established himself as one of the squad's key players, scoring 30 goals in 97 appearances.

Aged 26, Keito Nakamura already boasts solid experience, with 270 appearances for club and country. A left winger capable of playing in various attacking positions, he stands out for his work rate, finishing quality, and ability to make the difference. A 29-time Japan international (11 goals), he took part in the 2026 World Cup, playing all four of his country's matches and scoring a goal against the Netherlands.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Keito Nakamura, who become the first Japanese player in the club's history.

Keito Nakamura's reaction: "I'm very happy to join OL. It's a huge club. I can't wait to play and make a difference in this new shirt. I learned that I am the first Japanese player at the club, which is very important to me, and I hope to represent my country in the best possible way."

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@ol.fr
www.finance.ol.fr		Eagle Football Group SA
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
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Full and original release in PDF format:
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KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.