Full Circle Lithium Corp.: Full Circle Lithium Rebrands as FCL-X Fire & Safety Inc. and Provides Corporate Update

New corporate identity reflects the Company's evolution into a dedicated fire and safety technology company

FCL-X designed to rapidly and fully extinguish lithium-ion battery fires and help prevent re-ignition

FCL-X already being used by firefighters and fire departments across the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCLI)(OTCQB:FCLIF)(FSE:K0Q), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products, is pleased to announce the effective date of its name change to "FCL-X Fire & Safety Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Company's shareholders previously approved a special resolution to proceed with the Name Change at the annual general and special meeting held on May 19, 2026. The Name Change will be effective on September 4, 2026, and is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Effective at the start of trading on September 4, 2026, the Company will commence trading on the TSXV under the new name and the new ticker symbol "FCLX". The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers assigned to the Company's common shares are 30192A102 and CA30192A1XXX, respectively. There will be no consolidation of share capital, and shareholders are not required to change their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new Company name. Company shares held electronically will be booked electronically. The Name Change does not impact the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change.

The new FCL-X Fire & Safety name puts the Company's flagship FCL-X technology at the center of its identity and more clearly communicates its mission: to provide a purpose-built, highly effective solution for one of the fastest-growing challenges facing the fire and safety industry-lithium-ion battery fires. The Company believes the name change represents an important milestone as FCL-X Fire & Safety transitions from a lithium-focused corporate identity to a commercial fire and safety company with an established product and growing customer adoption.

FCL-X: Purpose-Built for Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

Lithium-ion batteries are rapidly becoming part of virtually every aspect of modern life, powering electric vehicles, e-bikes, power tools, consumer electronics, energy storage systems and numerous industrial applications. That growth also brings a growing fire safety challenge. Lithium-ion battery fires can involve thermal runaway, intense heat and the possibility of re-ignition, creating significant challenges for firefighters, first responders, businesses and consumers.

FCL-X was specifically developed to address this challenge.

Unlike conventional fire extinguishing products designed primarily for traditional classes of fire, FCL-X is specifically formulated for lithium-ion battery fire applications and is designed to rapidly and fully extinguish the fire while helping prevent re-ignition. FCL-X is positioned to rapidly and fully extinguish lithium-ion battery fires while addressing the critical issue of re-ignition. Importantly, FCL-X is commercially available today and is already being used by firefighters and fire departments across the United States.

Product Development

The Company's target markets include fire departments and first responders, as well as commercial and industrial markets where lithium-ion batteries are increasingly prevalent. Potential applications include:

Fire departments and emergency responders

Airports and aviation

Military and government facilities

Electric vehicle and fleet operations

Battery energy storage systems

Recycling and waste facilities

Data centers (BESS)

Manufacturing and industrial facilities

Logistics and transportation

Mining and other heavy industrial applications

Commercial and residential consumers

E-sports and recreational verticals

"We believe this is the right time to put FCL-X at the forefront of our corporate identity," said Carlos Vicens, CEO of FCL-X Fire & Safety. "Full Circle Lithium served us well as we developed our technology and established our foundation. Today, our opportunity is much broader. We have a commercially available product, firefighters are using FCL-X in the United States, and we are seeing increasing recognition of the need for specialized lithium-ion battery fire protection."

"FCL-X Fire & Safety tells the market exactly who we are and what we are building. Our objective is to become a leading name in lithium-ion battery fire protection and to make FCL-X the product that firefighters, businesses and consumers think of when they need protection from a lithium-ion battery fire."

A Growing Fire Safety Market

The Company believes the rapid adoption of lithium-ion batteries across transportation, energy storage, consumer products and industrial applications represents an opportunity for specialized fire protection technologies, which FCL-X Fire & Safety will seek to capitalize on.

For consumers, the Company believes the message is increasingly straightforward: if you have lithium-ion batteries in your home, workplace or vehicle, you should consider having fire protection specifically designed for lithium-ion battery fires.

"A red fire extinguisher remains an important part of household fire protection," said Vicens. "But as lithium-ion batteries become ubiquitous, we believe there is a growing need for a second layer of protection specifically designed for these fires. Our vision is for an FCL-X extinguisher to become as recognizable for lithium-ion battery protection as a conventional extinguisher is for traditional fires."

A New Name Reflecting a Bigger Vision

The Company believes the transition to FCL-X Fire & Safety marks the beginning of its next phase of growth - moving from establishing its technology to building the brand, distribution network and customer base around it.

"We are extremely excited about the next chapter," concluded Vicens. "The name FCL-X Fire & Safety reflects our technology, our market and our mission. We have spent considerable time developing the product and proving its capabilities. Now our focus is on getting FCL-X into the hands of more firefighters, first responders, businesses and consumers who need a better solution."

Marketing Update

FCL has, subject to regulatory and TSXV approval, entered into a Marketing Services Agreement (the "Services Agreement") with Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") (address: 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, ON L6H 4V4) pursuant to which OTBC will provide market awareness and digital marketing services to the Company.

Under the Services Agreement, OTBC will assist the Company with investor awareness initiatives, which may include digital advertising, content development, and coordination with third-party publishers and content creators. The services are intended to increase general awareness of the Company and its activities among the investing public (the "Services").

The Company has agreed to pay OTBC a fee of $150,000, plus any applicable local taxes, for the Services. The Services are expected to be provided until February 17, 2027.

The Company will not issue any securities to OTBC as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, OTBC does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Services Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV Approval").

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the lithium battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For investor information:

Carlos Vicens - CEO & Director

Email: ir@fcl-x.com

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

For media and partnership inquiries:

Daniel Purcell

Marketing Specialist

Full Circle Lithium Corp.

dpurcell@FCL-X.com

FCL-X.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues - see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE: Full Circle Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/full-circle-lithium-rebrands-as-fcl-x-fire-and-safety-inc.-and-provides-corporat-1215840