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WKN: 920253 | ISIN: SE0000366098 | Ticker-Symbol: NSGB
Stuttgart
03.09.26 | 09:31
0,251 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2460,27909:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
46 Leser
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Net Insight AB: Net Insight launches Nimbra 1020G to extend high density Broadcast IP beyond the media core

Stockholm, Sweden - September 3rd, 2026 - Net Insight today announced Nimbra 1020G, a compact, ultra-dense addition to the Nimbra Live portfolio that combines IP media processing, switching and controlled interconnection in a modular 1U platform - helping customers scale live IP media workflows more efficiently across facilities and production environments.

Net insight's Nimbra 1020G combines open standards and APIs with Net Insight's Trust Boundary technology, enabling broadcasters, production companies and media service providers to extend Broadcast IP without overbuilding infrastructure.

As live production becomes more distributed across venues, partners, facilities and cloud environments, IP workflows increasingly need to extend beyond the media core without bringing core-scale footprint, power and cost with them.

"The value of Trust Boundary is that organizations can exchange live media without sharing network design, investing in complex integrations or adding conversion." said Larissa Görner-Meeus, CPO of Net Insight. "With Nimbra 1020G, that controlled handoff can now be placed wherever services enter or leave the network."

Nimbra 1020G addresses this need in a compact 1U modular platform, supporting up to 64 channels of 2110 JPEG XS compression and 600 Gbps of lossless Ethernet switching. This increases service density while reducing rack space, power, external switching requirements and cost per live service. Built around the Nimbra Media Pro App architecture, Nimbra 1020G can adapt across contribution, remote production, facility connectivity, partner interconnect and distribution access.

"True scale means being able to deploy the same trusted technology from small edge installations to data-center environments." said Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight. "Nimbra 1020G gives customers an efficient way to put high-density processing, switching and control where they need it, while retaining the flexibility to adapt as workflows change."

A key differentiator of Nimbra 1020G is the always-enabled SMPTE RP 2129 Trust Boundary. It creates a secure demarcation between independently operated media networks, allowing organizations to exchange live media services while retaining full control of their own addressing, multicast architecture, security policies and orchestration. To maintain service resilience and interoperability, full media payload and timing is always preserved through each Trust Boundary.

With demarcation from 1G to 100G Ethernet, Trust Boundary combines per-service admission, address adaptation, strict QoS control and real-time flow monitoring. One application handles the full range of media flows, from compressed transport streams to uncompressed 2110 UHD essences. Up to 128 lossless Ethernet switch instances provide guaranteed QoS, fine-grained traffic isolation and workflow aggregation for any broadcaster or service provider workflow.

Nimbra Live Intelligence adds service-level visibility, control and assurance, giving operators real-time insight as live services are added, rerouted or changed. This enables more dynamic, software-driven operations while maintaining operational control.

For existing Nimbra operators, compatibility with Nimbra 1000 modular hardware and the Nimbra Media Pro App family provides a direct expansion path, allowing customers to extend on the infrastructure rather than introduce a separate platform.

Nimbra 1020G adds a new scale point to Nimbra Live, complementing Nimbra 520 for HEVC contribution and Nimbra 1060 for high-capacity media processing. Together with Nimbra Edge and Nimbra Live Intelligence, it extends Net Insight's Open Live Media architecture across contribution, access, aggregation, controlled interconnect, core and distribution.

Net Insight will demonstrate Nimbra 1020G and Open Live Media at IBC2026, Booth 1.B47, RAI Amsterdam, September 11-14.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB
+46 8 685 04 00
andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) helps leading media organizations make live media open, predictable and under control. Its Open Live Media approach combines service intelligence with deterministic transport, processing and trusted interconnection, enabling broadcasters, rights holders, production companies and service providers to operate high-value live services across facilities, managed IP, the internet and cloud.

For more than 25 years, media organizations worldwide have relied on Net Insight's Emmy® Award-winning Nimbra technology for mission-critical live contribution, distribution and production workflows. Today, Net Insight works with hundreds of customers in more than 85 countries, supporting live media from the production edge to some of the world's most demanding media networks.

Net Insight also provides advanced time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. Its Zyntai solution enables highly accurate, resilient and GNSS-independent synchronization, helping operators strengthen network resilience while reducing deployment complexity and cost.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net
Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/net-insight

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N1020G Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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