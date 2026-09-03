Terveystalo Oyj: Competition and Consumer Authority approves Terveystalo's acquisition of Hohde Group subject to commitments

Competition and Consumer Authority approves Terveystalo's acquisition of Hohde Group subject to commitments

Terveystalo Plc, Stock Exchange Release 3 September 2026 at 12.25 EEST

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has approved Terveystalo Healthcare Ltd's acquisition of Hohde Group subject to commitments offered by Terveystalo. The transaction was originally announced on 23 December 2025.

As a condition for the approval, Terveystalo has committed to arrangements specified in the FCCA's decision in certain local markets. Terveystalo has agreed to sell its private dental care operations in Savonlinna, Mikkeli, and Seinäjoki to Emal Hammaslääkärit Oy. The related divestment agreement was signed in June 2026, and completion of the divestments is expected to take place, subject to customary conditions, in October 2026.

The acquisition delivers on the strategic objectives communicated by Terveystalo when the transaction was announced. The transaction significantly increases the scale of Terveystalo's oral health business, strengthens its nationwide network of clinics and laboratory services, and supports the development of oral health as one of Terveystalo's selected growth areas.

Terveystalo estimates that the acquisition will be completed on 4 September 2026.



Further information on the transaction

Terveystalo announced the acquisition of Hohde Group on 23 December 2025. The original stock exchange release provides further details on the strategic rationale of the transaction, its impact on the oral health business, and its significance for Terveystalo's growth strategy.



For further information:

Henri Mäenalanen

EVP, Portfolio Businesses

Tel. +358 50 4330 074

henri.maenalanen@terveystalo.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is the largest private healthcare service provider in Finland in terms of revenue and one of the leading occupational health providers in both Finland and Sweden.

We aim to create seamless, compassionate, and effective healthcare of the future. We offer comprehensive primary care, specialised care, and well-being services for corporate clients, insurance companies, consumers and public-sector customers. Terveystalo's digital appointments are available anytime, anywhere, 24/7. The Terveystalo app has around 2.7 million registered users. We provide services through our extensive network of clinics and hospitals across Finland. In Sweden, we offer preventive occupational health services through our subsidiary, Feelgood.

In 2025, Terveystalo served approximately 1.2 million individual customers, and there were around 7.2 million customer visits in Finland. Terveystalo employs around 14,400 professionals in healthcare and other fields.

Terveystalo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and has a strong Finnish ownership base. www.terveystalo.com