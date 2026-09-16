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WKN: A2H5F4 | ISIN: FI4000252127 | Ticker-Symbol: 4TS
Frankfurt
16.09.26 | 09:10
7,580 Euro
+3,27 % +0,240
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Gesundheitswesen
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1-Jahres-Chart
TERVEYSTALO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5407,74010:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Terveystalo Oyj: Change in Terveystalo's Executive Team: Juuso Pajunen to take up a new position outside the company

Change in Terveystalo's Executive Team: Juuso Pajunen to take up a new position outside the company

Terveystalo Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 16 September 2026, 9:00 am EEST

Juuso Pajunen, Terveystalo's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Executive Team, has decided to leave the company to take up a new position outside Terveystalo as CFO and a member of Executive Team at Tieto. Pajunen will continue in his current role until 15 December 2026. Terveystalo will launch the recruitment process for a new Chief Financial Officer immediately.

- Juuso has played a key role in the implementation of Terveystalo's profit improvement program and significant acquisitions, as well as in the development of financial leadership. His strong financial expertise and understanding of technology and business have been extremely valuable to us as Terveystalo has renewed its operations, strengthened its financial foundation for future growth and built its position as a technology fore-runner in healthcare. I would like to thank Juuso for his important contribution to Terveystalo and wish him every success in his new role, says Ville Iho, CEO of Terveystalo.

- Working at Terveystalo has been meaningful. I have had the opportunity to help develop Terveystalo into a company that boldly leverages technology and data to renew healthcare and to build an increasingly better customer experience. I am leaving Terveystalo on a positive note and with confidence in the company's excellent ability to continue growing and executing its new, ambitious transformation and growth strategy. I would like to warmly thank all Terveystalo employees for their trust, collaboration and the years we have shared. Terveystalo has a strong team, and it has been a privilege to work alongside them, says Juuso Pajunen.

Terveystalo Plc

For more information, please contact:
Petra Gräsbeck, SVP, Communications and Public Affairs
Tel. +358 40 767 0867
petra.grasbeck@terveystalo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief
Terveystalo is the largest private healthcare service provider in Finland in terms of revenue and one of the leading occupational health providers in both Finland and Sweden. We aim to create fluent, caring, and effective healthcare of the future. We offer comprehensive primary care, specialised care, and well-being services for corporate clients, insurance companies, consumers and public-sector customers. Terveystalo's digital appointments are available anytime, anywhere, 24/7. The Terveystalo app has around 2.7 million registered users. We provide services through our extensive network of clinics and hospitals across Finland. In Sweden, we offer preventive occupational health services through our subsidiary, Feelgood. In 2025, Terveystalo served approximately 1.2 million individual customers, and there were around 7.2 million customer visits in Finland. Terveystalo employs around 14,400 professionals in healthcare and other fields. Terveystalo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and has a strong Finnish ownership base.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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