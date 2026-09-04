Terveystalo Oyj: Terveystalo to change its organisation and reporting structure in line with its updated strategy and operating model

Terveystalo to change its organisation and reporting structure in line with its updated strategy and operating model

Terveystalo Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 4 September 2026 at 15.35 EEST

Terveystalo will change its reporting structure as of 1 January 2027 to reflect the Group's updated strategic priorities and operating model.

As of 1 January 2027, Terveystalo's reportable segments will be:

Healthcare Services Oral Health Public Partnerships Sweden

Terveystalo's current reportable segments are Healthcare Services, Portfolio Businesses and Sweden. The businesses currently included in the Portfolio Businesses segment will be reorganised so that Oral Health will form a separate reportable segment and Public Partnerships (public sector services) will form a separate reportable segment.

The new organisation and reporting structure better reflects Terveystalo's management and reporting model as well as the Company's strategic priorities. The change will also provide investors with improved visibility into the development of Terveystalo's key business areas.

In addition, Terveystalo has previously announced that it has agreed to acquire Silmäasema Oy. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority and the fulfilment of other customary closing conditions. Terveystalo estimates that the transaction will be completed by the end of 2026 or during the first quarter of 2027.

Content of reportable segments

Healthcare Services

Healthcare Services provides customers in Finland with integrated care pathways ranging from preventive occupational healthcare services to primary and specialised healthcare, diagnostics and day surgery, as well as selected wellbeing services.

Oral Health

Oral Health includes preventive oral healthcare, examinations and treatment, dental laboratory services and advanced specialised dental care. Terveystalo provides oral healthcare services nationwide as part of its comprehensive healthcare offering.

Public Partnerships

Public Partnerships provides healthcare services for public sector customers. The services include digital solutions for wellbeing services counties, outsourcing and staffing services, rehabilitation services and other partnership-based service solutions. The objective of Public Partnerships' service solutions is to support the availability, effectiveness and cost-efficiency of public healthcare services.

Sweden

The Sweden segment consists of the operations of the Feelgood subgroup in Sweden. Its services include occupational healthcare, organisational leadership consulting and services related to the prevention of addiction.

Appointments to management positions under the new organisational structure

Ville Pesonen, oral and maxillofacial surgeon, has been appointed to lead the Oral Health business as of the completion of the Hohde Group acquisition. Pesonen will join from his role as CEO of Hohde Group and will report to Terveystalo President and CEO Ville Iho. Anni Huotari has been appointed to lead the Public Partnerships business. Huotari previously served as Business Director of Terveystalo's public partnership solutions. She will report to Ville Iho. Juuso Pajunen, in addition to his role as CFO, will act as EVP of Portfolio Businesses until the end of 2026.



Going forward, Terveystalo will report revenue as well as reported and adjusted EBIT for each reportable segment. The new reporting structure is aligned with the way Terveystalo's management monitors the operational performance of the Group's businesses.

Terveystalo will publish adjusted comparative figures based on the new segment structure during the first quarter of 2027, prior to the publication of its Q1 2027 Interim Report.



For further information

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 584 9722



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is the largest private healthcare service provider in Finland in terms of revenue and one of the leading occupational health providers in both Finland and Sweden.

We aim to create seamless, compassionate, and effective healthcare of the future. We offer comprehensive primary care, specialised care, and well-being services for corporate clients, insurance companies, consumers and public-sector customers. Terveystalo's digital appointments are available anytime, anywhere, 24/7. The Terveystalo app has around 2.7 million registered users. We provide services through our extensive network of clinics and hospitals across Finland. In Sweden, we offer preventive occupational health services through our subsidiary, Feelgood.

In 2025, Terveystalo served approximately 1.2 million individual customers, and there were around 7.2 million customer visits in Finland. Terveystalo employs around 14,400 professionals in healthcare and other fields.

Terveystalo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and has a strong Finnish ownership base. www.terveystalo.com