Terveystalo Oyj: Terveystalo strengthens its ability to support wellbeing services counties through the acquisition of Solo Health

Terveystalo strengthens its ability to support wellbeing services counties through the acquisition of Solo Health

Terveystalo Plc, Press Release 4 September 2026 at 16.00 EEST

Terveystalo Healthcare Ltd has signed an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of the Solo Health Group. The acquisition strengthens Terveystalo's ability to support Finland's wellbeing services counties and expands its network of healthcare professionals nationwide.

Solo Health provides physician, nursing and psychologist services for both primary healthcare and specialised healthcare needs. The company's operations are primarily focused on serving the public sector, and its clients include all wellbeing services counties in Finland. Solo Health's professional network comprises more than 700 healthcare and social care professionals, supported by approximately 40 administrative specialists. In 2025, the company generated revenue of EUR 33.3 million.

"Solo Health is a strong nationwide healthcare services company whose operations complement our existing services very well. The acquisition strengthens our professional network and enhances our ability to serve public sector customers across Finland. We are investing strongly in collaboration with the wellbeing services counties, and Solo Health further reinforces our ability to act as their long-term partner," says Ville Iho, President and CEO of Terveystalo.

"Together with our employees and Sponsor Capital, we have built Solo Health into a strong and highly respected provider in the healthcare services market. We believe that, as part of Terveystalo, we will be able to further develop our operations and, through this, provide even better and higher-quality services to our customers, while also offering broader opportunities for our healthcare professionals," says Teemu Romppanen, CEO of Solo Health.

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority. The transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of 2027.



Further information

Terveystalo Plc

Anni Huotari

Business Director, Public Partnerships

anni.huotari@terveystalo.com

Tel. +358 40 088 6009

Solo Health Ltd

Teemu Romppanen

CEO, Solo Health Ltd

teemu.romppanen@solohealth.fi

Tel. +358 44 505 9577

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is the largest private healthcare service provider in Finland in terms of revenue and one of the leading occupational health providers in both Finland and Sweden.

We aim to create seamless, compassionate, and effective healthcare of the future. We offer comprehensive primary care, specialised care, and well-being services for corporate clients, insurance companies, consumers and public-sector customers. Terveystalo's digital appointments are available anytime, anywhere, 24/7. The Terveystalo app has around 2.7 million registered users. We provide services through our extensive network of clinics and hospitals across Finland. In Sweden, we offer preventive occupational health services through our subsidiary, Feelgood.

In 2025, Terveystalo served approximately 1.2 million individual customers, and there were around 7.2 million customer visits in Finland. Terveystalo employs around 14,400 professionals in healthcare and other fields.

Terveystalo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and has a strong Finnish ownership base. www.terveystalo.com