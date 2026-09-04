Terveystalo Oyj: Terveystalo completes the acquisition of Hohde Group

Terveystalo completes the acquisition of Hohde Group

Terveystalo Plc, Stock Exchange Release 4 September 2026 at 15.30 EEST

Terveystalo Healthcare Ltd has completed the acquisition of Hohde Group on 4 September 2026. The transaction was originally announced on 23 December 2025. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority approved the acquisition subject to commitments offered by Terveystalo on 3 September 2026.

As a condition for the approval, Terveystalo has committed to arrangements specified in the FCCA's decision in certain local markets. Terveystalo has agreed to sell its private dental care operations in Savonlinna, Mikkeli, and Seinäjoki to Emal Hammaslääkärit Oy. The related divestment agreement was signed in June 2026, and completion of the divestments is expected to take place, subject to customary conditions, in October 2026.

The acquisition delivers on the strategic objectives communicated by Terveystalo when the transaction was announced. Hohde Group is one of Finland's leading providers of oral healthcare services, and the transaction significantly increases the scale of Terveystalo's oral health business. The acquisition strengthens Terveystalo's nationwide network of clinics and laboratory services and supports the development of oral health as one of the Company's selected growth areas. Oral health is one of the key growth areas identified in Terveystalo's ARC strategy, where the Company seeks profitable growth, improved accessibility and long-term value creation. The combination creates strong foundations for improving quality of care, accessibility of services and customer experience, while enabling the provision of even more comprehensive oral healthcare services to customers.

Hohde Group will be consolidated into Terveystalo's financial reporting as of 4 September 2026. The transaction will result in one-off costs that will be recognised in Terveystalo's third-quarter 2026 results. Further information will be provided in connection with the Company's interim reporting.

Completion of the Hohde acquisition does not affect Terveystalo's guidance for 2026.



Further information on the transaction

Terveystalo announced the acquisition of Hohde Group on 23 December 2025. The original stock exchange release provides further details on the strategic rationale of the transaction, its impact on the oral health business, and its significance for Terveystalo's growth strategy.



For further information:

Henri Mäenalanen

EVP, Portfolio Businesses

Tel. +358 50 4330 074

henri.maenalanen@terveystalo.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.terveystalo.com





Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is the largest private healthcare service provider in Finland in terms of revenue and one of the leading occupational health providers in both Finland and Sweden.

We aim to create seamless, compassionate, and effective healthcare of the future. We offer comprehensive primary care, specialised care, and well-being services for corporate clients, insurance companies, consumers and public-sector customers. Terveystalo's digital appointments are available anytime, anywhere, 24/7. The Terveystalo app has around 2.7 million registered users. We provide services through our extensive network of clinics and hospitals across Finland. In Sweden, we offer preventive occupational health services through our subsidiary, Feelgood.

In 2025, Terveystalo served approximately 1.2 million individual customers, and there were around 7.2 million customer visits in Finland. Terveystalo employs around 14,400 professionals in healthcare and other fields.

Terveystalo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and has a strong Finnish ownership base. www.terveystalo.com