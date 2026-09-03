Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.: Spirit Blockchain Capital Completes Previously Announced Shares for Services Issuance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE:SPIR)(OTCQB:SBLCF) ("Spirit" or the "Company"), further to its news release dated August 27, 2026, announces that it has completed the previously announced shares-for-services settlement through the issuance of an aggregate of 4,300,300 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share, representing an aggregate value of $215,015, in full satisfaction of outstanding obligations for services previously provided to the Company.

The Shares were issued on September 3, 2026 and are subject to applicable resale restrictions. As a result of the September 3, 2026 issuance date, the Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring January 4, 2027 and a Canadian Securities Exchange hold period expiring January 3, 2027.

The issuance settles $215,015 in outstanding service obligations through equity rather than cash. The transaction is expected to strengthen the Company's balance sheet by reducing current liabilities without drawing on cash resources, supporting Spirit's working capital position and preserving liquidity for ongoing operations, technology development and other capital allocation priorities as the Company continues to advance its technology and commercialization strategy.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a Canadian-based publicly listed company focused on providing shareholders with exposure to the blockchain and digital asset economy. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, acquiring, operating and managing technology solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain infrastructure and assets, and invests in emerging blockchain ventures and opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Email: info@spiritblockchain.com

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/spirit-blockchain-capital-completes-previously-announced-shares-for-s-1215138