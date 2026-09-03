Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bitcoin: Diese 4 Signale entscheiden über Bullenmarkt oder Falle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Prepares First Custom StrainScan Pro Demos for Enterprise Agricultural Clients

Proprietary AI Vision Platform Moves From Market Positioning Into Live Enterprise Demonstration for Multi-Trillion-Dollar Agriculture Sector

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that it is preparing the first custom demonstrations of its StrainScan Pro platform for enterprise agricultural clients - a key step in converting the Company's AI vision technology from public positioning into direct enterprise engagement.

StrainScan Pro is proprietary AI vision software built for agricultural and foodservice quality applications. The platform is designed to support visual inspection, quality grading, consistency checks, and early identification of visual issues across farming and post-harvest operations. It is optimized for portable enterprise deployment on iPad Air devices, allowing operators to use the software in the field, at packing facilities, and at other points where quality decisions are made.

The move into custom demos is intended to show agricultural operators how the platform can be tailored to their workflows. Rather than a generic product walkthrough, the Company is preparing demonstrations designed around real operating conditions - produce inspection, visual grading, quality consistency, and early detection of crop-stress or quality anomalies.

Global agriculture remains one of the world's largest industries, with production value frequently estimated near $4.8 trillion to $5 trillion. In a market of that scale, even modest improvements in visual quality control and earlier problem detection can carry significant operational value.

"This is the point where the technology meets the customer," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We have spent the last stretch building StrainScan Pro as a practical AI vision tool for agriculture. Preparing custom demos for enterprise clients is how we show operators what the platform can do in their environment, on their terms, with a deployment model they can actually use."

The demonstrations remain part of the Company's enterprise development process. They do not constitute a commercial contract announcement. Medical Care Technologies is a technology company focused on software and AI vision solutions.

Investors and industry participants can explore the platform at:
https://strainscanpro.com

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across high-value verticals while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID: MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204
Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750
Email: info@strainscanpro.com
Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-prepares-first-custom-strai-1216215

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.