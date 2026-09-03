Medical Care Technologies Inc. Prepares First Custom StrainScan Pro Demos for Enterprise Agricultural Clients

Proprietary AI Vision Platform Moves From Market Positioning Into Live Enterprise Demonstration for Multi-Trillion-Dollar Agriculture Sector

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that it is preparing the first custom demonstrations of its StrainScan Pro platform for enterprise agricultural clients - a key step in converting the Company's AI vision technology from public positioning into direct enterprise engagement.

StrainScan Pro is proprietary AI vision software built for agricultural and foodservice quality applications. The platform is designed to support visual inspection, quality grading, consistency checks, and early identification of visual issues across farming and post-harvest operations. It is optimized for portable enterprise deployment on iPad Air devices, allowing operators to use the software in the field, at packing facilities, and at other points where quality decisions are made.

The move into custom demos is intended to show agricultural operators how the platform can be tailored to their workflows. Rather than a generic product walkthrough, the Company is preparing demonstrations designed around real operating conditions - produce inspection, visual grading, quality consistency, and early detection of crop-stress or quality anomalies.

Global agriculture remains one of the world's largest industries, with production value frequently estimated near $4.8 trillion to $5 trillion. In a market of that scale, even modest improvements in visual quality control and earlier problem detection can carry significant operational value.

"This is the point where the technology meets the customer," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We have spent the last stretch building StrainScan Pro as a practical AI vision tool for agriculture. Preparing custom demos for enterprise clients is how we show operators what the platform can do in their environment, on their terms, with a deployment model they can actually use."

The demonstrations remain part of the Company's enterprise development process. They do not constitute a commercial contract announcement. Medical Care Technologies is a technology company focused on software and AI vision solutions.

Investors and industry participants can explore the platform at:

https://strainscanpro.com

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across high-value verticals while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID: MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: info@strainscanpro.com

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-prepares-first-custom-strai-1216215