Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) ("Adelayde" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have become eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process for U.S.-based brokers and investors to trade and hold shares of the Company electronically.

Highlights

The Company's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing, settlement and custody through DTC in the United States.

DTC eligibility allows shares to be electronically transferred between brokerage accounts, eliminating the need for physical share certificates and manual transfer procedures.

The Company expects DTC eligibility to improve trading efficiency, reduce settlement times, and broaden access to Adelayde's shares for U.S. retail and institutional investors.

"Achieving DTC eligibility is an important milestone for Adelayde," said James Nelson, President, CEO and Director of Adelayde. "It removes a real barrier for our U.S. shareholders and makes it significantly easier for American investors and brokers to buy and hold our stock. As we advance our antimony, tungsten, and lithium projects in New Brunswick and Nevada, improving accessibility and liquidity for our shareholder base is a priority, and this is a meaningful step in that direction. We also expect to be drilling on our gold project in Nevada in September giving Adelayde multiple projects that could provide meaningful growth for the Company. The remainder of 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most active periods in history of Adelayde at a time when gold and commodity prices are showing signs of renewed strength.(1)"

Why DTC Eligibility Matters

The Depository Trust Company is a U.S. financial institution that provides clearance, settlement and asset servicing for securities on behalf of its participants, including most major U.S. brokerage firms. When a company's shares are DTC-eligible, U.S. investors can buy, sell and hold those shares through their existing brokerage accounts in the same electronic, "street name" fashion as shares of U.S.-listed companies - without the delays, costs, or manual paperwork associated with physical share certificates or off-DTC transfers.

For a growth-stage exploration company, DTC eligibility is an important step in building a liquid, accessible shareholder base. It removes a common barrier that U.S. brokers and investors face when considering foreign-listed or OTC securities, can narrow bid-ask spreads by making shares easier to trade, positions the Company to be more easily added to U.S. brokerage platforms and, in time, considered by a broader range of institutional and retail investors. Management views this milestone as a key component of the Company's broader strategy to strengthen its capital markets profile in the United States.

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Technical Report and mineral resource estimate for the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit have been prepared by Derek Loveday, PGeo, and Mariea Kartick, PGeo, of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd. in conformity with CIM (Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum) Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101, announced on June 17, 2022.

About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 320 Mt @ 803 ppm Li for 1,369,000 indicated tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 157 Mt @ 865 ppm Li for 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project; and the 9,780-acre Sisson North tungsten project, both located in New Brunswick. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Adelayde may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

If you would like to be added to Adelayde's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@adelaydeexp.com

Adelayde Exploration Inc.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties such as the proposed use of proceeds from the Financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Adelayde. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Adelayde disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/gold (1)

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