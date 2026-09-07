

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK, SREN.SW), a reinsurance company, said on Monday that demand for reinsurance is set to rise as risks become more interconnected, pointing to natural catastrophes, liability claims and geopolitical tensions as drivers of protection needs.



Natural catastrophe risk remains a key driver of reinsurance demand, Swiss Re said, noting that insured losses have been rising 5-7% annually and could reach about $320 billion in a peak scenario this year. The reinsurer highlighted the 2026 European wildfire season as an example of evolving risks, with insured wildfire losses rising 8-11% annually in recent decades.



The company also pointed to rapid investment in data centres, projected to exceed $6 trillion by 2030, creating a potential $91 billion insurance premium opportunity. Liability risks remain elevated, with U.S. commercial liability losses hitting $174 billion in 2025, surpassing global insured catastrophe losses.



Geopolitical tensions are adding further uncertainty, Swiss Re said, warning of supply chain shocks and inflationary pressures that could drive up claims costs.



On the Swiss stock exchange, shares of Swiss Re closed Friday's trading 0.52 percent lower at 142.85 Swiss francs.



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