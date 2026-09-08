Spirit Blockchain Capital Announces Name Change to Impauer Technologies Inc. and New Trading Symbols

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE:SPIR)(OTCQB:SBLCF) ("Spirit" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on blockchain infrastructure, digital assets and emerging technologies, is pleased to announce that it will change its corporate name to Impauer Technologies Inc. ("Impauer"), effective September 3, 2026 (the "Name Change").

In connection with the Name Change, the Company's common shares will trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the new name Impauer Technologies Inc. and new trading symbol "IMPR". The effective date for trading under the new name and symbol will be set out in a bulletin to be issued by the CSE.

The Name Change reflects the Company's evolution and is intended to better align its corporate identity with its broader technology focus and long-term strategic direction.

"Impauer represents a corporate identity that better reflects the technology-driven company we are building," said Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our focus is on developing and advancing technology solutions that address evolving market opportunities while building a scalable platform for long-term growth. We believe the Impauer name gives us a stronger foundation to bring those capabilities together under one clear identity."

The Name Change does not result in any change to the Company's business, operations, management or share capital.

In connection with the Name Change, the Company's new CUSIP number will be 45258P108 and its new ISIN will be CA45258P1XXX.

No action is required by shareholders in connection with the Name Change. Existing share certificates representing common shares of the Company will remain valid and will not be required to be exchanged. There is no consolidation or change to the Company's share capital associated with the Name Change.

The Company will update its corporate website, investor materials and other communications to reflect the Impauer Technologies Inc. name following the effective date.

About Impauer Technologies Inc.

Impauer Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company focused on developing and advancing technology platforms and solutions across blockchain infrastructure, digital assets and emerging technologies. Building on its experience in blockchain and digital asset markets, the Company is focused on applying technology to create scalable solutions and pursue opportunities across evolving digital markets. Impauer combines technology development, strategic investment and commercial partnerships with the objective of building long-term value for shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Impauer Technologies Inc.

Email: info@impauer.io

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Impauer Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/spirit-blockchain-capital-announces-name-change-to-impauer-technologi-1217650