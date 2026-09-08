EQS-News: North Peak Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

North Peak Commences Diamond Drilling at Prospect Mountain, Eureka, Nevada Following Technical Review of MT Anomalies



08.09.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (OTCQB: NPRLF) (the "Company" or "North Peak") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned Prospect Mountain Mine Complex in Eureka County, Nevada (the "Property") to further investigate the Property's magnetotelluric ("MT") geophysical anomalies. Initial drilling is focused on the previously identified main sulphide anomaly, with targeting refined through a property-wide integration and reinterpretation of the available geophysical data. A single diamond drillhole PM23-001, completed in 2023, intercepted narrow zones of massive sulphide mineralization grading up to 9.5% Zn, 221.6 g/t Ag over 1.0m and 7.3% Zn, 54.6 g/t Ag over 1.9m within the interpreted geophysical anomaly ( see the Company's press release dated February 12, 2024). The high zinc and relatively low gold and lead values suggest that this area of the anomaly may be peripheral to a mineralized core, consistent with the metal zoning observed in the historical surface workings. Further interpretations have been undertaken to combine the airborne geophysical data with various ground surveys to provide a better 3D distribution of the geophysical anomalies, some of which will be tested with the 2026 diamond drilling. The new interpretation refines the position of the MT anomaly in 3D space and potentially explains why the 2023 hole intercepted peripheral style mineralization (see Figure 1 below). The refined anomaly extends along a similar strike to the original anomaly of >1.5 km and lies parallel to the Silver Connor fault which has previously been associated with high grade gold mineralization at the intersection of other faults ( see the Company's press release dated October 15, 2025 ). The new interpretation moves the center of the anomalies westward and is well supported by both the structural interpretation and other geophysical surveys, including IP and gravity. A further anomaly is also present on the northern section of the Property, and this position is unchanged following the review. "With such a large geophysical response, refining targeting is very important. Our understanding of the controls on mineralization has improved dramatically with the detailed exploration work over the last three years. With the revised groundworks now complete, we are pleased to have core drilling underway at Prospect Mountain, testing both the refined potential sulphide geophysical target at depth and oxide targets associated with the Silver Connor Fault, which we believe is an important control for mineralization on the west side of the mountain," stated Rupert Williams, CEO. Following the review, the Company revised the planned drill collar locations and hole orientations that would allow a diamond drill rig to test the original and revised interpretation and associated fault intersections more directly. Related site work, including regrading access roads to improve water haulage to the drill pads has been completed allowing diamond drilling to commence. Figure 1: A cross section illustrating MT 3D inversion, Gravity anomaly and MT 2D inversion and relationship with key faults and the underground workings and proposed diamond drill hole. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9875/313260_ea2e8f5f64fc0834_002full.jpg As announced in the Company's August 10, 2026 press release, the 2026 drill campaign began with reverse circulation ("RC") drilling in the Lower PME area on the east side of the mountain, targeting the Hamburg Dolomite and Dunderberg Shale contact, a regionally important stratigraphic horizon for gold mineralisation in the Eureka camp. The zone sits proximal to the McEwen Mining boundary, where the Rustler and Windfall historic mines were located. This RC rig is expected to move over to the west side of Prospect Mountain later this month. Groundworks continue along the mountain ridge providing drill access across most of the ridge for the first time and we remain hopeful that a second RC drill will arrive at site before winter. Readers should note that mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property. About North Peak The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR" and the OTCQB under the symbol "NPRLF". Launched by the founding team behind both Kirkland Lake Gold and Rupert Resources, the team has a strong track record of acquiring mining assets, applying modern exploration techniques and taking them into operational mines. North Peak's flagship property is the Prospect Mountain Mine Complex which lies in the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, in an area known as the Southern Eureka Gold Belt, where three styles of mineralization have been identified, gold, silver Carlin style mineralization, Carbonate Replacement gold, silver, lead, zinc mineralization (CRD); and carbonate hosted Porphyry Related Skarn lead, zinc and gold mineralization associated with Cretaceous intrusions. At the Property, the CRD mineralization is heavily oxidized to depths of at least 610m (2,000ft) below the top of the ridge line. A Plan of Operations is in place, which covers part of the Property and entitles the operator to pursue surface exploration (totaling 189 acres), underground mining of up to 365,000 tons per annum and certain infrastructural works. A more complete description of the Property's geology and mineralization can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Prospect Mountain Property, Eureka County, Nevada, USA dated and with an effective date April 10, 2023, prepared by David Pym (MSc), CGeol. of LTI Advisory Ltd. and Dr. Toby Strauss, CGeol, EurGeol., of Merlyn Consulting Ltd., which has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the profile of the Company and on the Company's website. Review by Qualified Person Mr. David Pym, CGeol., Consulting Geologist for the Company, is the Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Property or any underlying property agreements. The assay results referenced above were previously disclosed; sample preparation and methodologies are repeated here. All samples referenced herein were prepped by ALS Elko, 1345 Water St, Elko, Nevada, USA. Gold was assayed at ALS Reno, 4977 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada, USA. All base metals and silver were assayed by ALS Vancouver, 2103 Dollarton Hwy, North Vancouver, BC, Canada. Gold was assayed by 30g fire assay analysis with AAS or gravimetric finish (Au-AA23/5 or Au-GRA21). Base metals and silver were analyzed using four-acid digestion ICP-MS (ME-MS61), with overlimit assays using Aqua Regia and four-acid digestion with ICP-MS analysis (*-OG62). All ALS Geochemistry sites operate under a single Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017, coupled within a global LIMS platform. There is no relationship, fiduciary or otherwise, between ALS and the Company. If the results are greater than 10ppm Au, then 30g Fire Assay Analysis (gravimetric finish) is completed. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards and blanks are inserted randomly at one each per 20 samples (unless VG or extremely concentrated base metals is observed, where a blank is inserted in the following sample). 5% of samples were submitted to a second independent lab for referee. Core recovery in PM23-001 averaged 92%. For further information, please contact: Rupert Williams, CEO

Phone: +1-647-424-2305

Email: info@northpeakresources.com

Website: www.northpeakresources.com Chelsea Hayes, Director

Phone: +1-647-424-2305

Email: info@northpeakresources.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, timing and completion of any drilling and work programs on the Property, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the Company's plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures, performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the six months ended June 30, 2026, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca , many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313260 Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313260

News Source: North Peak Resources Ltd.





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