Medical Care Technologies Inc. Shows Investors a Multi-Platform Company: AI Health, Enterprise Vision, Consumer Apps, and Revenue-Generating Subsidiaries

One AI Vision Core. Multiple Commercial Tracks Across Health, Agriculture, Foodservice, Consumer Wellness, Authentication, and Auctions.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today outlined the breadth of its operating and development portfolio - a reminder that the Company is not a single-product story.

MDCE's strategy is to apply proprietary AI vision and software development across several markets at once. Some platforms are in active development and testing. Others already generate operating activity through wholly owned subsidiaries. Together they form a diversified technology company spanning health, wellness, enterprise imaging, and collectibles.

Healthcare AI - MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta

The Company continues development of Melanoma Scan Beta, an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application designed to help users organize, compare, and review visible skin images over time. The platform remains in beta-stage development, has not received regulatory clearance, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Recent work has included internal testing on public dermatology datasets and the opening of volunteer intake for human-submitted image evaluation.

Enterprise AI Vision - StrainScan Pro

StrainScan Pro is proprietary AI vision software positioned for agriculture and foodservice quality applications. Global agricultural production is frequently estimated near $4.8 trillion to $5 trillion, and the global foodservice market is measured in the multi-trillion-dollar range. The Company is preparing custom demonstrations for enterprise agricultural clients and designing the platform for portable deployment on iPad Air devices. Learn more at https://strainscanpro.com.

Consumer AI - Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is the Company's launched consumer mobile app, using AI to turn everyday photos and inputs into recipes and cooking support. It represents MDCE's live consumer software track and sits alongside the Company's longer-cycle health and enterprise projects.

Revenue-Generating Subsidiaries

Infinite Auctions operates a premium online auction platform for sports, entertainment, and collectibles. Real Game Used provides photo-match and AI-assisted authentication for game-used and entertainment memorabilia. These subsidiaries give MDCE operating businesses that are independent of the development timelines of its AI applications.

"Diversity is not a slogan for us. It is how the company is built," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We have a healthcare imaging beta, an enterprise AI vision platform for agriculture and foodservice, a live consumer app, and subsidiaries that generate activity in auctions and authentication. The common thread is software and visual intelligence. The commercial paths are different on purpose."

Medical Care Technologies develops and commercializes software. It does not provide medical diagnosis or treatment. StrainScan Pro is an enterprise visual analysis tool, not a medical device.

Investors can review the Company and its platforms at:

https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

https://strainscanpro.com

https://snapshotrecipes.app

https://infiniteauctions.com

https://realgameused.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-shows-investors-a-multi-pla-1217991