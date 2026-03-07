GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Turnover for the first 9 months of 2026: +3.7% at € 360.7 M - Increase of 3rd quarter activity (+5.1%) driven by recent investments in France

Turnover for the first 9 months of 2026: +3.7% at € 360.7 M

Increase of 3rd quarter activity (+5.1%) driven by recent investments in France

Paris, 8th September 2026, 06:00 p.m. Groupe Partouche one European leader in gaming, published this day its consolidated turnover for the 3rd quarter (May- July) and the first 9 months of the current financial year (November 2025 - July 2026).

9 months turnover up by +3.7% at € 360.7 M

Confirming the strong trend observed since the start of the financial year, the aggregate turnover for the first 9 months of 2026 financial year stands at € 360.7 M, up 3.7% compared to the first 9 months of the 2025 financial year.



Over this period, Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) rose by +3.7% to € 571.1 M, of which +2.8% on a like-for-like scope of consolidation. Growth stood at 3.7% in France (reaching € 510.7 M) and 3.9% internationally (reaching € 60.4 M). Net Gaming Revenue followed the same trend, increasing by 3.9% to € 279.5 M.

Following a solid first half, momentum accelerated in 3rd quarter, with a turnover rising 5.1% to € 120.3 M

The 3rd quarter turnover of the current financial year (May to July 2026) stood at € 120.3 M, compared with € 114.5 M in 2025 (+5.1%), driven by strong momentum in France. Gross Gaming Revenue for the third quarter amounted to € 200.0 M, up +5.8% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2025 (€ 189.0 M), and breaked down as follows:

In France, GGR rose by +7.1% to € 181.1 M (compared to € 169.1 M in Q3 2025), driven by strong growth in GGR from non-electronic table games (+76.0%) to € 28.2 M (vs. € 16.0 M in Q3 2025). This segment benefited from remarkable momentum, on the one hand, from the Paris gaming club since its relocation to Avenue de La Grande Armée on 12 th May (€ 9.2 M vs. € 0.4 M in Q3 2025) and, on the other hand, from the Royal Palm Casino in Cannes, which continues to benefit from its restructuring (€ 4.0 M vs. -€ 0.2 M in Q3 2025). Meanwhile, slot machines GGR rose slightly to € 130.9 M (vs. € 130.4 M in Q3 2025), offsetting the slight decline in electronic table games to € 22.1 M (vs. € 22.6 M in Q3 2025).

to € 181.1 M (compared to € 169.1 M in Q3 2025), driven by strong growth in GGR from non-electronic table games (+76.0%) to € 28.2 M (vs. € 16.0 M in Q3 2025). This segment benefited from remarkable momentum, on the one hand, from the Paris gaming club since its relocation to Avenue de La Grande Armée on 12 May (€ 9.2 M vs. € 0.4 M in Q3 2025) and, on the other hand, from the Royal Palm Casino in Cannes, which continues to benefit from its restructuring (€ 4.0 M vs. -€ 0.2 M in Q3 2025). Meanwhile, slot machines GGR rose slightly to € 130.9 M (vs. € 130.4 M in Q3 2025), offsetting the slight decline in electronic table games to € 22.1 M (vs. € 22.6 M in Q3 2025). Abroad, GGR fell by -5.1% to € 18.9 M (compared to € 19.9 M in Q3 2025), weighed down by major ongoing renovation work at the Meyrin casino in Switzerland, where slot machines GGR dropped by -25.4% to € 6.5 M. Meanwhile, Swiss online gaming revenue rose by +11.0% to € 7.3 M (versus € 6.6 M in Q3 2025). The positive momentum at the Cotonou casino in Benin was confirmed, with GGR tripling compared to 2025 to reach € 0.9 M (versus € 0.3 M in Q3 2025, its second quarter of operation).

On a like-for-like scope of consolidation -excluding the acquisition of Casino Partouche Cannes 50 Croisette on 28th February 2025, and the opening of the Cotonou casino (Benin) on 28th January 2025-total gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose by +6.1% to € 194.1 M.

The Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) after levies is progressing by +6.9% at € 89.5 M.

Non-gaming activity reached a stable turnover of € 31.4 M (-0.2%).

Significant improvement in the Group's non-financial rating

For the fifth consecutive year, Groupe Partouche had its non-financial performance assessed as part of the "Pact" impact loan arranged with ARKEA Banque. Based on a rigorous methodological framework, the Group achieved a score of 69/100-an increase of 6 points compared to the previous year and 10 points above the benchmark. This significant improvement underscores Groupe Partouche's commitment to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria into the core of its strategy and enables a further 8-basis-point reduction in the loan's interest rate.

Upcoming events:

4th quarter 2026 turnover: Tuesday 8th December 2026, after market closure

Income fiscal yeat at 31st October 2026: Tuesday 26th January 2027, after market closure

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 43 casinos and employs nearly 4,050 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment. ISIN: FR0012612646 - Reuters PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

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ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover aggregate 9 months by quarter

In €M 2026 2025 Variation 1st quarter (Nov. to Jan.) 130.8 126.4 +3.5% 2nd quarter (Feb. to Apr.) 109.5 106.9 +2.5% 3rd quarter (May to Jul.) 120.3 114.5 +5.1% Chiffre d'affaires total consolidé 360.7 347.8 +3.7%

2- Construction of the consolidated turnover

2.1 - 3rd quarter

In €M 2026 2025 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 200.0 189.0 +5.8% Levies -110.5 -105.2 +5.0% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 89.5 83.7 +6.9% Turnover excluding NGR 31.4 31.5 -0.2% Fidelity programme -0.6 -0.7 -22.2% Total consolidated turnover 120.3 114.5 +5.1%

2.2 - Aggregate 9 months

In €M 2026 2025 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 571.1 550.5 +3.7% Levies * -291.5 -281.4 +3.6% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 279.5 269.1 +3.9% Turnover excluding NGR 82.2 81.0 +1.5% Fidelity programme -1.1 -2.3 -52.2% Total consolidated turnover 360.7 347.8 +3.7%

* As of 1st January 2026, the tax base for gaming levies no longer includes promotional credits granted free of charge, resulting in a downward impact of € 2.1 M.

3- Breakdown of turnover by activity

3.1 - 3rd quarter

In €M 2026 2025 Variation Casinos 106.3 99.3 +7.1% Hotels 8.8 10.0 -11.3% Autres 5.2 5.2 -1.3% Total consolidated turnover 120.3 114.5 +5.1%

3.2 - Aggregate 9 months

In €M 2026 2025 Variation Casinos 329.0 315.0 +4.4% Hotels 21.2 22.7 -6.6% Autres 10.4 10.0 +3.8% Total consolidated turnover 360.7 347.8 +3.7%

Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.