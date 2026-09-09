Medical Care Technologies Inc. Moves StrainScan Pro Forward as Initial Agricultural Demos Validate Platform Capabilities

Early Enterprise Sessions Confirm Strong Operator Interest and Are Now Guiding the Next Build-Out of the Platform

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that its first StrainScan Pro demonstration sessions with agricultural operators generating high-value feedback that is now being used to expand and strengthen the platform.

The update follows the Company's announcement that it was preparing custom demonstrations for enterprise agricultural clients. Those sessions are underway, and early operator response has been constructive and commercially useful. Rather than treating the demos as a finished pitch, MDCE is using live operator input to add workflow depth, tighten field usability, and extend the platform into the inspection steps agricultural teams care about most.

StrainScan Pro is proprietary AI vision software built for the agricultural and foodservice industries. It is designed for portable enterprise deployment on iPad Air devices, allowing visual quality analysis in the field, at packing points, and at other decision points across the production cycle. Initial demonstrations have focused on produce inspection, visual grading, consistency checks, and early identification of quality issues.

Operator input is now being applied to expand those workflows - including faster on-device review, clearer comparison steps, and additional quality-check paths that match how growers and packers actually work. The Company views this as a positive development cycle: the technology is being seen, tested, and improved in real operating conditions.

"These first sessions did what we wanted them to do. They put StrainScan Pro in front of agricultural operators and gave us a clear path to make the platform even stronger," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies.

Global agricultural production remains a multi-trillion-dollar industry, with gross production value frequently estimated near $4.8 trillion to $5 trillion. MDCE continues to position StrainScan Pro as a scalable visual quality platform for that market.

Investors and industry participants can explore the platform at:

https://strainscanpro.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-moves-strainscan-pro-forwar-1218545