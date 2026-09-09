Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Highlights Non-Dilutive Capital Structure and Progress Toward Working Capital Financing

Company issues only 11,282 shares through DTC to address fractional-share rounding; no other shares issued in connection with the reverse split

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) (Greene Concepts or the "Company"), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today provided shareholders with a capital-structure update following the Company's 1-for-80 reverse stock split that became effective on July 30, 2026.

The Company confirmed that the reverse split has been fully processed across the transfer agent, DTC, brokerage, and market-data systems, and that the Company's common stock has resumed trading under its permanent ticker symbol, INKW.

No Dilutive Share Issuance in Connection with the Reverse Split

Greene Concepts emphasized that the reverse stock split was a recapitalization of existing shares and did not involve a capital raise or the issuance of new shares for financing, compensation, or any other corporate purpose.

The only shares issued in connection with the reverse split were 11,282 shares of common stock issued and delivered through The Depository Trust Company (DTC) solely to round fractional interests created when certain shareholder positions did not divide evenly by the 1-for-80 exchange ratio. Those rounding shares were issued so that no shareholder would be left with a fractional share following the reverse split.

Aside from that limited, administrative rounding adjustment, the Company has issued no additional shares as a result of the reverse stock split. Management believes this is an important distinction for shareholders evaluating the Company's post-split capital structure.

Prior to the reverse split, the Company reported 6,241,803,875 shares of common stock outstanding. On a 1-for-80 basis, that position mathematically converted to 78,022,548 whole shares. Following delivery of the 11,282 rounding shares through DTC, the Company's reported outstanding common stock stands at 78,033,830 shares.

"We wanted to be completely transparent with our shareholders about what did - and did not - occur as a result of the reverse split," said Lenny Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts. "This was a recapitalization of shares already outstanding. The only new shares issued were 11,282 shares delivered through DTC to round fractional positions so that every shareholder received a whole-share account. There was no financing-related issuance, no compensation issuance, and no other dilution tied to the reverse split."

Non-Dilutive Working Capital Initiative

In a separate but complementary step to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, Greene Concepts is advancing a non-dilutive working capital loan intended to support operations, inventory, production, and continued commercial expansion of Be Water and the Company's co-packing platform.

The Company has already prepared and submitted the required application materials and supporting documentation to the prospective lender and is actively engaged in the diligence and underwriting process. Management's objective is to secure working capital that does not require the issuance of common stock, thereby preserving the improved share structure created by the reverse split.

"Strengthening our capital structure and funding growth without unnecessary dilution are two sides of the same strategy," Mr. Greene continued. "We have submitted the paperwork for a non-dilutive working capital facility and are working diligently to complete the process. Our goal is straightforward: give the business the operating capital it needs to scale production and distribution while protecting the ownership interest of our existing shareholders."

There can be no assurance that the proposed facility will be completed on the terms currently under discussion, or at all. The Company intends to provide a further update if and when a definitive agreement is reached.

Strategic Context

Management views the reverse split as one component of a broader effort to present a cleaner, more institutional capital structure as Greene Concepts continues to expand retail distribution, private-label and co-packing relationships, and hospitality placements for Be Water. The Company operates a company-owned 60,000-square-foot production facility and protected spring and artesian water source in Marion, North Carolina, in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Pisgah National Forest.

"Our focus remains on building a real beverage business - American-made product, owned infrastructure, and expanding retail and hospitality relationships," Mr. Greene added. "The reverse split and our work on non-dilutive financing are intended to support that operating plan, not distract from it. We appreciate the patience of our shareholders through the administrative transition and remain committed to disciplined execution and long-term value creation."

ABOUT BE WATER

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID: INKW). Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 22-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

ABOUT GREENE CONCEPTS, INC.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.greeneconcepts.com and www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media and Investor Contact:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-highlights-non-dilutive-capital-structure-and-pr-1216790