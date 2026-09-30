Greene Concepts Inc.: More Than a Logo: Greene Concepts Builds Be Water Into a Brand Consumers Can Understand, Remember, and Trust

Company combines premium North Carolina artesian spring water, distinctive packaging, consistent messaging, and expanding retail visibility to strengthen the Be Water consumer brand

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced its continued focus on building Be Water into a recognizable consumer brand through premium product quality, distinctive packaging, consistent messaging, and expanding market visibility.

Be Water begins with premium American artesian spring water sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Naturally filtered through ancient rock formations, the water is naturally alkaline, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Greene Concepts has built the Be Water identity around making that premium product easy for consumers to recognize, understand, and remember. Its distinctive packaging features seven positive messages-Be Generous. Be Kind. Be Strong. Be Good. Be Courageous. Be Aware. Be Patient.-creating a consistent connection between the product, its name, and the consumer experience.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, stated: "There are a lot of bottled water choices, so we believe consumers need a reason to remember your brand. With Be Water, we have an exceptional American water source, a premium product, and a brand identity that means something. Our goal is to build recognition and trust every time a consumer sees one of our bottles."

That consistency extends across the Company's packaging, marketing, digital presence, and commercial relationships, including Be Water's presence through retailers such as Walmart and Camping World. As Greene Concepts expands the brand's reach, the Company intends to maintain the same recognizable identity across each consumer touchpoint.

Greene continued, "We want someone who discovers Be Water in one location to immediately recognize it when they see it somewhere else. That's how you build a lasting consumer brand-deliver a quality product, tell an authentic story, and remain consistent."

To learn more about Be Water and the philosophy behind the brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/more-than-a-logo-greene-concepts-builds-be-watertm-into-a-brand-1228371