Greene Concepts Inc.: More Than Water: The Story and Inspiration Behind Be Water

Greene Concepts shares how ideas of gratitude, adaptability, resilience, kindness, and personal growth helped shape the values behind its Be Water brand

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, believes the strongest brands are built on purpose. For Be Water, that purpose extends beyond premium hydration to encouraging positive, intentional living.

As Greene Concepts developed the vision for Be Water, the Company drew inspiration from a variety of ideas centered on gratitude, adaptability, resilience, mindfulness, kindness, and personal growth. Rather than adopting any one individual's philosophy, Greene Concepts reflected on these broader themes and developed its own message-encouraging people to appreciate life's blessings, treat others well, meet challenges with strength, and continually grow.

Among those influences were themes explored by Dr. Masaru Emoto in The Miracle of Water. Greene Concepts found inspiration not in scientific conclusions, but in the book's broader themes of gratitude, kindness, respect, appreciation, and mindful living.

The Company also found inspiration in Bruce Lee's philosophy of adaptability, authenticity, discipline, and personal growth. His reflections on adapting like water complemented the Company's developing vision of remaining open to change, persevering through challenges, and approaching life with strength and purpose.

From these and other reflections, Greene Concepts developed its own seven "Be" messages featured on every bottle of Be Water:

Be Generous • Be Kind • Be Strong • Be Good • Be Courageous • Be Aware • Be Patient

Together, the Seven Be Values encourage compassion, gratitude, courage, awareness, patience, strength, and personal responsibility. They are simple daily reminders that positive choices-and the way people treat one another-can make a meaningful difference.

"Our vision has always been for Be Water to represent something greater than premium hydration," said Lenny Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts, Inc. "We wanted a brand that encourages people to pause, reflect, appreciate what they have, and choose positivity. If the messages on our bottles inspire someone to show kindness, encourage another person, or approach life's challenges with greater strength and patience, then Be Water has accomplished something meaningful."

As Be Water continues expanding into retail, hospitality, and other opportunities, Greene Concepts remains committed to delivering premium artesian spring water while promoting a simple message: caring for ourselves and caring for others can go hand in hand.

To learn more about Be Water and the philosophy behind the brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/more-than-water-the-story-and-inspiration-behind-be-watertm-1223540