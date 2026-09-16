Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Expands Beverage Manufacturing Visibility and Growth Opportunities Through Keychain CPG Platform

Company leverages premium Blue Ridge Mountain artesian water and its 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to support branded, private-label and co-packing growth

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced the continued expansion of its visibility and commercial growth opportunities through its presence on Keychain, a consumer packaged goods (CPG) platform connecting brands and manufacturers across the CPG industry. Greene Concepts is leveraging the platform to showcase its beverage manufacturing capabilities and support multiple commercial channels, including the Company's branded beverages, private-label, white-label and co-packing opportunities.

As part of its growing presence on the Keychain CPG platform, Greene Concepts recently highlighted its concept-to-consumer manufacturing journey, illustrating the coordinated process required to transform a beverage idea into a finished product ready for retail and distribution.

Successful beverage manufacturing begins well before bottles reach the production line. Product specifications, packaging, sourcing, production scheduling, quality assurance and logistics must work together to efficiently move a beverage from concept to marketplace.

From Concept to Consumer

Greene Concepts' manufacturing process encompasses six interconnected stages:

Concept & Formulation - Planning & Sourcing - Production & Filling - Quality Assurance - Packaging & Preparation - Distribution & Marketplace

Coordination throughout these stages helps maintain product quality and consistency while reducing potential delays and production challenges, providing customers with manufacturing support designed to scale with their growth.

Premium Water and Manufacturing Under One Platform

A key differentiator for Greene Concepts is the combination of its manufacturing infrastructure and natural water resources.

The Company's premium artesian water is sourced from multiple spring and artesian wells fed by a natural aquifer beneath North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. Together, the Company's natural water resources and manufacturing capabilities provide an integrated, scalable platform supporting the Company's flagship Be Water brand and private-label, white-label and co-packing production.

Greene Concepts continues to pursue opportunities to increase utilization of its manufacturing platform, expand production relationships and grow Be Water through retail, distribution and other commercial channels. The Company's presence on Keychain provides an additional avenue to increase industry visibility and connect its manufacturing capabilities with brands seeking beverage production and co-packing support.

"We want to be a manufacturing partner that understands the entire journey-from planning and preparation through production, quality, packaging and delivery to the marketplace," said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. "That comprehensive approach allows us to help customers navigate the manufacturing process while preparing for future growth."

Greene added, "Our premium artesian water source and manufacturing facility give us a strong foundation. Combined with quality-focused operations, production flexibility and the additional industry visibility provided through our presence on Keychain, we believe Greene Concepts is well positioned to grow Be Water while helping other beverage brands scale and succeed in the marketplace."

Consumers see the finished bottle. Greene Concepts sees every step that makes it possible.

To learn more about the Company, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-expands-beverage-manufacturing-visibility-and-gr-1221415