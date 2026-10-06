Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Highlights Scalable Beverage Manufacturing Strategy to Support Growing Brands

Company emphasizes production planning, quality and distribution readiness as foundations for long-term beverage growth

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced its continued focus on scalable beverage manufacturing solutions designed to help growing brands prepare for expanding retail, distribution and commercial opportunities.

Greene Concepts' scalable manufacturing strategy is built to help beverage brands move confidently from initial production to expanding commercial demand. By combining dependable production, rigorous quality standards, flexible co-packing capabilities and forward-looking production planning, Greene Concepts provides brands with the manufacturing foundation needed to pursue new retail, distribution and growth opportunities while maintaining the quality, consistency and reliability their customers expect.

For beverage companies, completing an initial production run is only the beginning. As brands grow, increased consumer demand, new retail placements and expanding distribution can place greater demands on production, packaging, inventory and logistics. Greene Concepts believes these considerations should be addressed early so brands are better positioned for growth.

"Successful beverage manufacturing is about much more than filling a bottle," said Lenny Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts, Inc. "A growing brand needs quality, consistency, dependable production and the ability to prepare for what comes next. Our goal is to help companies think beyond their first order and build a manufacturing foundation that can support their growth over time."

Greene Concepts' co-packing, private-label and white-label manufacturing approach emphasizes repeatable production processes, quality controls and packaging considerations, while production forecasts, order timing, inventory needs and distribution opportunities all factor into planning for growth.

"Growth is a great opportunity, but it needs to be planned for," Greene continued. "When a retailer expands a product into additional locations, a distributor opens a new territory or consumer demand increases, the manufacturing side of the business needs to be ready to respond. That is why we believe scalability should be part of the conversation from the beginning."

Built today. Ready for tomorrow. For Greene Concepts, that means helping beverage brands establish a manufacturing foundation designed with future growth in mind.

To learn more about Greene Concepts' beverage manufacturing, co-packing, private-label and white-label capabilities, please visit www.bewaterbeyou.com or contact Greene Concepts at IR@greeneconcepts.com

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-highlights-scalable-beverage-manufacturing-strat-1232476