Feasibility stage Lac Knife Project to be showcased to global capital with C$2.76 billion in projected life-of-mine revenue and C$236.9 million in estimated pre-production capital

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence and industrial applications, is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Canada Investment Summit 2026 (the "Investment Summit" or the "Summit"), taking place September 14-15 in Toronto and hosted by Prime Minister Mark Carney in partnership with CPP Investments and PSP Investments, and that the Company's 100%-owned Lac Knife Graphite Project ("Lac Knife" or the "Project") has been included in the investment deal book prepared in connection with the Summit.

The inaugural Investment Summit will bring together leading global investors, Canadian CEOs and public-sector representatives in a practical forum focused on long-horizon capital, commercial opportunities and productive Canadian assets. The Government of Canada has positioned the Summit within its broader objective of catalyzing C$1 trillion in total investment in Canada over the next five years, with critical minerals identified among the sectors expected to help drive new investment and strengthen Canada's economic resilience.

"The Canada Investment Summit provides Focus with an important opportunity to engage directly with some of the world's leading institutional and strategic investors, while Lac Knife's inclusion in the investment deal book ensures the Project is part of that broader investment conversation," said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite. "With strong feasibility-stage economics, a defined capital requirement and growing government support for Canadian critical mineral development, we believe Lac Knife is well positioned for this next stage of investor and strategic engagement."

Lac Knife Investment Highlights

Located near Fermont, Québec, Lac Knife is one of North America's highest-grade feasibility-stage natural graphite projects. The 2023 NI 43-101 Feasibility Study Update ("FSU") defines 9.31 million tonnes of Probable Mineral Reserves grading 14.97% graphitic carbon (Cg) and supports a 27-year mine life producing approximately 50,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate annually.

The FSU base-case economic analysis includes:

C$2.76 billion in projected total life-of-mine revenue;

C$1.76 billion in pre-tax total cash flow;

C$500.6 million pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV) at an 8% discount rate, a 29.1% pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) and a 2.88-year payback period;

approximately C$236.9 million in estimated pre-production capital; and

C$284.8 million after-tax NPV at an 8% discount rate, a 22.6% after-tax IRR and a 3.38-year payback period.

On an after-tax basis, the FSU estimates approximately C$1.08 billion in total cash flow over the Project life.

The combination of projected life-of-mine revenue and defined pre-production capital provides Lac Knife with a capital-efficient development profile relative to the scale of the opportunity. The Project's high-grade orebody also supports a relatively low annual ore-processing requirement of approximately 365,000 tonnes to produce approximately 50,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per year. Pilot-scale process work supporting the FSU produced a calculated concentrate grade of 98.2% total carbon, with the salable concentrate product grading 97.8% total carbon.

"Critical mineral security now comes down to execution and capital formation," said Jason Latkowcer, Vice President, Corporate Development of Focus Graphite. "Lac Knife has the grade, the defined resource and the feasibility work behind it. As permitting, infrastructure and commercial work advance, the Project is moving into a stage where institutional and strategic capital can help bridge the gap between a proven Canadian resource and an operating asset. That is the conversation we are bringing to the Canada Investment Summit."

Potential Capital Advantage

Importantly, the 2023 FSU predates the introduction of Canada's Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit ("CTM ITC"), and therefore no potential benefit from the incentive is incorporated into the Project's published NPV, IRR or capital estimates.

The CTM ITC provides a refundable tax credit equal to 30% of the capital cost of eligible property associated with qualifying activities, including the extraction and processing of graphite, for qualifying property acquired beginning January 1, 2024 and becoming available for use on or before December 31, 2031.

For illustrative purposes, if the full approximately C$236.9 million initial capital estimate were eligible for the 30% credit, the potential refundable tax credit value would be approximately C$71.1 million, equivalent to reducing the net effective cost of that capital to approximately C$165.8 million. This illustrative calculation is not an updated capital estimate or economic analysis for Lac Knife. Actual eligibility, timing and the amount of any CTM ITC ultimately available to the Project will depend on the classification, use and timing of individual property and expenditures and compliance with applicable tax legislation.

Government-supported pathway toward development

Focus continues to advance Lac Knife through permitting, environmental studies, infrastructure planning, engineering, Indigenous engagement, customer qualification and commercial partnerships.

The Company has secured up to C$1.38 million in non-repayable funding through Natural Resources Canada's ("NRCan") First and Last Mile Fund ("FLMF") to advance road and grid-power planning for Lac Knife. Focus is also advancing its broader Canadian mine-to-market strategy through up to C$14.1 million in NRCan funded support under the Global Partnerships Initiative ("GPI") for development and demonstration of a Canadian continuous electrothermal graphite purification platform. Together, these initiatives represent approximately C$15.5 million in announced federal funding supporting Lac Knife infrastructure and Focus's downstream graphite strategy.

Lac Knife is located within the traditional territory of Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam ("ITUM"). Focus and ITUM entered into a Pre-Development Agreement in 2014 that established a framework for ongoing engagement, collaboration and future economic participation as the Project advances. Ongoing dialogue with ITUM continues as Focus advances Lac Knife through its environmental and permitting work and toward completion of the mine permitting process.

Focus is pursuing potential equity, debt, project finance, strategic partnership, joint venture and offtake relationships as part of its broader strategy to advance Lac Knife toward development and establish a secure Canadian source of natural graphite for North American and allied supply chains.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, PE, President of Brasil Insight Capital LLC., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite is building an integrated graphite platform to supply the industries shaping the future. Through the development of world-class graphite resources, advanced processing technologies and higher-value advanced materials, the Company is positioning itself to support battery, defence, advanced manufacturing and other strategic industries across North America and allied markets.

The platform is anchored by the Company's two 100%-owned graphite assets in Quebec. Lac Knife is one of North America's highest-grade feasibility-stage graphite deposits, while Lac Tetepisca is one of the largest identified graphite resources globally. Together with strategic technology partnerships and government-supported innovation initiatives, these assets provide the foundation for a secure, scalable and increasingly integrated graphite supply chain.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the Company's participation in the Canada Investment Summit 2026 and its anticipated engagement with institutional investors, strategic partners, potential financing parties and offtake participants; the potential benefits arising from Lac Knife's inclusion in the Investment Summit deal book; the continued advancement, financing, development and potential construction and operation of the Lac Knife Graphite Project; the production, revenue, cash flow, capital cost, net present value, internal rate of return, payback period and other economic projections contained in the 2023 Feasibility Study Update; the potential availability, eligibility and value of Canada's Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit to Lac Knife, including the illustrative potential reduction in the effective cost of eligible initial development capital; the nature, timing and qualification of property and expenditures for purposes of the CTM ITC; the continued availability of federal funding under Natural Resources Canada programs and the Company's ability to satisfy applicable funding conditions and project requirements; the continued advancement of road and grid-power planning, permitting, environmental studies, engineering, Indigenous engagement, customer qualification and commercial partnerships; the potential for infrastructure planning and government-supported initiatives to reduce development uncertainty and support the advancement and financing of Lac Knife; the potential reduction in power-related capital requirements relative to assumptions contained in the 2023 Feasibility Study Update; the continuation of dialogue and engagement with Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam as the Company advances environmental, permitting and development activities and works toward completion of the mine permitting process; the development and commercialization of Focus's downstream graphite purification strategy; and the potential role of Lac Knife and Focus's broader mine-to-market strategy in supplying graphite for battery, defence, nuclear, industrial and other strategic markets.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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