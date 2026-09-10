KAWASAKI and MIAMI, Sept 10, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Fujitsu Limited today announced the renewal of their strategic partnership, with a deeper investment in the capabilities needed to help enterprises in Japan and around the world. In connection with the partnership, Fujitsu has signed a new agreement with Palantir Technologies Japan KK for Palantir AIP and Palantir Foundry and will serve as a Global FDE Partner.As demand for sovereignty grows, enterprises need greater control over their data, models, infrastructure, and operations. Palantir platforms connect AI models to governed data, Ontology-powered workflows, access controls, auditing, and customer-controlled deployment environments, helping Palantir and Fujitsu deliver trusted AI applications.Fujitsu implemented a supply chain resilience solution for a leading Japanese manufacturer using Palantir platform, integrating data across more than 3,000 suppliers, 18 factories, and previously siloed enterprise systems without disrupting operations. By combining Palantir's platform capabilities with Fujitsu's domain expertise and AI technologies, the customer achieved over $10 million in cost savings within one year, doubled operational productivity, and significantly accelerated disruption response and decision-making.Fujitsu is making a significant investment in building Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) capabilities with Palantir for customers in Japan and around the world. Fujitsu will bring its own AI technologies, including the large language model Takane, extensive industry knowledge, Uvance offerings, and experienced Palantir professionals to support customers adopting Foundry and AIP and helping them develop custom AI applications within sovereign, production-grade architectures."This partnership is about bringing Palantir's sovereign AI [1] architecture to Fujitsu's customers across Japan," said Kevin Kawasaki, Global Head of Business Development at Palantir Technologies. "Fujitsu is investing in the deployed engineering capabilities needed to help enterprises build custom AI applications and models on AIP and Foundry, grounded in their own data, workflows, and governed within their own operational environments."Yoshinami Takahashi, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, COO, Fujitsu Limited said, "Through our strategic partnership with Palantir since 2020, Fujitsu has strengthened its ability to translate data and AI into tangible business outcomes. FDE professionals have attracted increasing attention in recent years, but we understand that Palantir pioneered and established this concept. Through our collaboration with Palantir, Fujitsu has learned the role of FDEs, how they create value, and the engineering and other capabilities they require. Based on this knowledge, we have built an FDE framework capable of rapidly delivering results at customer sites, going beyond the simple introduction of technology. Fujitsu's FDE professionals have also earned recognition from customers not only in Japan but overseas, giving us confidence that their expertise and execution capabilities are globally competitive. Through this expanded collaboration, we will bring together the knowledge and execution capabilities of both companies to help more customers translate AI transformation into tangible and sustainable outcomes."The companies will continue to collaborate on customer engagements in Japan and around the world, with Fujitsu bringing its industry expertise, services capabilities, and deployed engineering capabilities to organizations adopting Foundry and AIP, while driving business transformation through Uvance by connecting data, AI, and frontline operations to help customers achieve sustainable growth and strengthen their competitiveness.[1] Palantir's sovereign AI:See the Palantir's official websiteAbout Palantir Technologies Inc.Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at: https://www.palantir.comAbout Palantir Technologies Japan K.K.Co-founded by Sompo Holdings Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc., Palantir Japan enables the digital transformation of Japanese government and commercial institutions by providing the Palantir platforms and enabling the security of real operational data. For more information, please see: https://www.palantir.com/jp/About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuForward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding our product development, distribution, contracts, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP"), sales and marketing efforts, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, expectations regarding any current or potential customers, partnerships, or other business relationships or initiatives, opportunities (including growth opportunities), and positioning, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer(s), the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired, the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors, our platforms' reliability, and the timing of the development and release of, and updates to, our products. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.Media ContactsPalantirLisa GordonEmail:media@palantir.comFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.