DJ DocMorris announces final conversion price and issue size of its New Convertible Bonds due 2031

DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Bond DocMorris announces final conversion price and issue size of its New Convertible Bonds due 2031 2026-09-11 / 19:44 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Frauenfeld, 11 September 2026 Press release DocMorris announces final conversion price and issue size of its New Convertible Bonds due 2031 . The New Bonds have an issue size of CHF 96.8 million . The New Bonds have a conversion price of CHF 13.83, based on a premium of 32.5% over CHF 10.4374, which is the average of the VWAP of DocMorris shares during a reference period following the placement . Full repurchase of Convertible Bonds 2028 . Proactive management of dilution by reducing shares underlying the outstanding Convertible Bonds 2028 from 7.6 million to 7.0 million . Increase of conversion price from CHF 6.54 to CHF 13.83 . Extending maturity profile from 2028 to 2031 . Coupon reduced from 3.0% to 1.5% Following the two press releases published on 9^th September 2026, DocMorris Finance B.V. (the "Issuer"), a directly wholly-owned subsidiary of DocMorris AG (the "Company" or "DocMorris"), announces that the reference share price in relation to the private placement of CHF 96.8 million senior unsecured bonds due 2031, guaranteed by the Company and convertible into existing and/or newly issued registered shares of the Company (such bonds, the "New Bonds", such shares, the "Shares")), has been set at CHF 10.4374, being the average of the volume-weighted average prices ("VWAP") of the shares on each of the three trading days between 9^th September 2026 and 11^th September 2026. The offering of the New Bonds was met with strong demand from institutional investors and was significantly oversubscribed, which allowed the Company to achieve favorable terms. As announced on 9^th September 2026, the conversion premium was set at 32.5%, which results in an initial conversion price of the Bonds of CHF 13.83 per share. Such conversion price is subject to customary adjustments in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds. The fully repurchased Convertible Bonds 2028 will be cancelled. Indicative timeline of the transaction 9 September 2026 (T+0) Launch of the Private Placement, Pricing and Allocation Start of the Concurrent Repurchase Start of the Reference Price Setting Period 11 September 2026 (T+2) End of the Reference Price Setting Period 16 September 2026 (T+5) Settlement of the New Bonds Settlement of the Concurrent Repurchase

Investors and analyst contact

Kelvin Jörn, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Email: ir@docmorris.com, phone: +41 52 560 58 10

Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1

Agenda

15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update 12 November 2026 Capital Markets Day 2026 19 January 2027 FY 2026 Sales Trading Update 18 March 2027 2026 Full-year results and outlook 2027 (conference call/webcast) 15 April 2027 Q1/2027 Trading update 12 May 2027 Annual General Meeting, Zurich

DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany's largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,500 physicians. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving more than 12 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.

Disclaimer

THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE BEEN PREPARED BY AND ARE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF DOCMORRIS AG (THE "COMPANY") AND DOCMORRIS FINANCE B.V. (THE "ISSUER"). THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR BACKGROUND PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT PURPORT TO BE FULL OR COMPLETE. NO RELIANCE MAY BE PLACED BY ANY PERSON FOR ANY PURPOSE ON THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR ITS ACCURACY, FAIRNESS OR COMPLETENESS.

THIS INFORMATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES TO ANY PERSON IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM OR IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS UNLAWFUL. IT IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN COUNTRIES WHERE THE PUBLIC DISSEMINATION OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY BE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW.

THIS INFORMATION IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS AND PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION ANY DOCUMENT OR OTHER INFORMATION REFERRED TO HEREIN COMES SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE SUCH RESTRICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY OR THE ISSUER ARE NOT BEING PUBLICLY OFFERED OUTSIDE OF SWITZERLAND. IN PARTICULAR, THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY AND THE ISSUER REFERRED TO HEREIN MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (THE "SECURITIES ACT") OR OFFERED IN A TRANSACTION EXEMPT FROM, OR NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OR UNDER THE APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN. SUBJECT TO CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS, THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OF U.S. PERSONS EXCEPT IN AN "OFFSHORE TRANSACTION" IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF ANY NATIONAL, RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS ACCORDING TO THE SWISS FEDERAL ACT ON FINANCIAL SERVICES.

IN EACH MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UNITED KINGDOM (EACH, A "RELEVANT STATE"), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION (REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129) ("QUALIFIED INVESTORS"). IN THE UNITED KINGDOM THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED EXCLUSIVELY AT QUALIFIED INVESTORS AS DEFINED IN PARAGRAPH 15 OF SCHEDULE 1 TO THE PUBLIC OFFERS AND ADMISSIONS TO TRADING REGULATIONS 2024 (I) WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005, AS AMENDED (THE "ORDER") OR (II) WHO FALL WITHIN ARTICLE 49(2)(A) TO (D) OF THE ORDER, AND (III) TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED, AND ANY INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH IT RELATES WILL ONLY BE ENGAGED IN WITH SUCH PERSONS AND IT SHOULD NOT BE RELIED ON BY ANYONE OTHER THAN SUCH PERSONS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY INCLUDE STATEMENTS THAT ARE, OR MAY BE DEEMED TO BE, "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS". THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS MAY BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF FORWARD-LOOKING TERMINOLOGY, INCLUDING THE TERMS "BELIEVES", "ESTIMATES", "PLANS", "PROJECTS", "ANTICIPATES", "EXPECTS", "INTENDS", "MAY", "WILL" OR "SHOULD" OR, IN EACH CASE, THEIR NEGATIVE OR OTHER VARIATIONS OR COMPARABLE TERMINOLOGY, OR BY DISCUSSIONS OF STRATEGY, PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, FUTURE EVENTS OR INTENTIONS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS MAY AND OFTEN DO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ACTUAL RESULTS. ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS REFLECT THE ISSUER'S OR THE COMPANY'S CURRENT VIEW WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS RELATING TO FUTURE EVENTS AND OTHER RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND ASSUMPTIONS RELATING TO THE GROUP'S BUSINESS, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY, PROSPECTS, GROWTH OR STRATEGIES. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE THEY ARE MADE. EACH OF THE ISSUER, THE COMPANY, THE JOINT BOOKRUNNERS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING TO UPDATE, REVIEW OR REVISE ANY FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WHETHER AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS OR OTHERWISE.

THIS PUBLICATION CONSTITUTES NEITHER A PROSPECTUS OR A SIMILAR COMMUNICATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE ARTICLES 35 ET SEQQ. AND 69 OF THE SWISS FINANCIAL SERVICES ACT OR UNDER ANY OTHER LAW OR A LISTING PROSPECTUS WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE APPLICABLE LISTING RULES OF ANY STOCK EXCHANGE. ANY PURCHASE OF NEW BONDS OF THE COMPANY IN THE PROPOSED OFFERING SHOULD BE MADE SOLELY ON THE BASIS OF PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION. THE INFORMATION IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. THE JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE ACTING EXCLUSIVELY FOR ISSUER AND THE COMPANY AND NO-ONE ELSE IN CONNECTION WITH THE OFFERING. THEY WILL NOT REGARD ANY OTHER PERSON AS THEIR RESPECTIVE CLIENTS IN RELATION TO THE OFFERING AND WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE TO ANYONE OTHER THAN ISSUER AND THE COMPANY FOR PROVIDING THE PROTECTIONS AFFORDED TO THEIR RESPECTIVE CLIENTS, NOR FOR PROVIDING ADVICE IN RELATION TO THE OFFERING, THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR ANY TRANSACTION, ARRANGEMENT OR OTHER MATTER REFERRED TO HEREIN.

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September 11, 2026 13:44 ET (17:44 GMT)