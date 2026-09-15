GEVORKYAN, a.s.: GEVORKYAN in H1 2026: Revenue +18%, Net Profit +34%

Key highlights for GEVORKYAN in H1 2026:

Revenue increased by 18% YoY to nearly EUR 50 million

increased by EBITDA exceeded EUR 15 million , representing YoY growth of 9%

exceeded , representing YoY growth of EBITDA margin reached 30%

reached Net profit increased by 34% YoY to nearly EUR 4 million

GEVORKYAN, a.s., a European leader in powder metallurgy, announces selected financial and operational results for the first half of 2026.

In the first six months of 2026, the company reported revenue of EUR 49.8 million, representing a YoY increase of 18.18%. EBITDA increased by 9.19% to EUR 15.04 million, while the EBITDAmargin reached 30.19%. In the first half of 2026, GEVORKYAN also reported operatingEBIT of EUR 6.68 million, representing YoY growth of 29.06%, while netprofit (EAT) increased by 34.50% to EUR 3.97 million.

The successful finalization of two years of development, combined with the acquisition in Italy, brought the company new projects for the aerospace industry, particularly in the aircraft and unmanned systems segments. GEVORKYAN, a.s. successfully completed certification according to the EN 9100 standard for the space and defence industries, resulting in its inclusion in the global OASIS database, used by certified suppliers and customers in these industries.

Following the successful acquisition, the Italian plant Gevorkyan Sinteris Italia is already supplying the Rheinmetall Group. These are not components directly intended for weapons, but components designed for military equipment.

The full H1 2026 interim report is available here.

About GEVORKYAN, a.s.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier for large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this sector in the world. More information can be found on the website https://www.gevorkyan.eu/en/.

Contact

Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Disclaimer

This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell or purchase securities. The information contained in this document is provided for informational purposes only, and for further context and explanation, we recommend contacting the above-mentioned representative of GEVORKYAN, a.s. The public offering of shares in the Czech Republic was carried out on the basis of a share prospectus prepared in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, which is available on the website of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

This document contains "forward-looking statements", which may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "expects", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions and which relate to strategic priorities, performance, growth, transactions or market trends. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The forecasts contained in this document are based on management's best estimates regarding GEVORKYAN's strategic and financial position and future market conditions, trends and other potential developments. These considerations involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements as a result of, among other things: further escalation of the war in Ukraine, including additional sanctions and counter-sanctions; demand for GEVORKYAN's products and services and their market acceptance; our plans regarding dividend policy and the payment of dividends, as well as our ability to obtain loans, transfers or other payments or guarantees from financial institutions; regulatory changes affecting the metallurgical industry and the powder metallurgy sector; litigation or disputes with third parties or regulatory authorities, or other adverse developments involving such parties; the impact of export controls and laws affecting trade and investment on our ability and the ability of significant third-party suppliers to purchase goods, software or technologies required for the products and services we provide to our customers, including those arising as a result of tariffs or other trade measures applied in the countries in which we operate; other risks beyond the company's control or failure to meet expectations regarding various strategic priorities, the impact of exchange-rate fluctuations and increased competition in the markets in which GEVORKYAN operates.

NOTICE TO READERS: FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRESENTED

GEVORKYAN's results and other financial information presented in this document are, unless otherwise stated, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") on the basis of internal management reports for which the company's management is responsible, and have not been externally audited, reviewed or verified. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on this information. This information may not be indicative of actual results in any future period.

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