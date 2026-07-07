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WKN: A3DNWV | ISIN: SK1000025322 | Ticker-Symbol: 91X
Frankfurt
07.07.26 | 08:01
7,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVORKYAN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVORKYAN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 08:22 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GEVORKYAN, a.s.: 4 Years of Growth with PSE

"We are pleased that in 2022 we entered the START Market of the Prague Stock Exchange, where, despite the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, we raised capital from investors in a record amount of almost EUR 28 million. Four years have passed quickly. During this period, we moved to the PRIME Market, revenues increased by more than 40%, EBITDA by more than 60%, and the EBITDA margin has remained stable at around 30%, reaching the level of some of the world's largest businesses. This confirms the correctness of our long-term investments in capacity expansion and process efficiency through robotization, AI and other technologies," says Dipl.-Ing. Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEVORKYAN, a.s.


The company's listing on the stock exchange enabled its expansion through acquisition initiatives, with a shared goal of diversifying its customer and industrial portfolio. Through the acquisition of businesses in Sweden in 2023 and Poland in 2024, GEVORKYAN, a.s. gained two new production portfolios and production lines. The talent acquisition in Poland in 2025 led to the establishment of the subsidiary GEVORKYAN Force Defence, strengthening the company's access to the Polish market, including the defence industry. Expansion continued in Italy in 2026 by extending the company's European presence with a new production plant, creating synergies between the group's existing and new customer portfolio.


"When we entered PSE, we did so as the first Slovak company on what was, de facto, a foreign stock exchange. Yet from the very beginning, we felt accepted and aligned in values. For this, we would like to thank not only our investors, but also the entire team of the Prague Stock Exchange for their professional and open approach," adds Artur Gevorkyan.


Development of Revenue, EBITDA and EBITDA Margin


About GEVORKYAN
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.

Contact information:
Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Attachment

  • 4 Years of Growth with PSE

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.