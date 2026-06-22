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WKN: 543900 | ISIN: DE0005439004 | Ticker-Symbol: CON
Xetra
19.06.26 | 17:35
72,46 Euro
+1,03 % +0,74
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2026 08:22 Uhr
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GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Cross-continental diversification

In addition to the traditional diversification of its customer portfolio across industries, GEVORKYAN, a.s. is also strengthening its cross-continental diversification, with a particular focus on the markets of North and South America.

Alongside the European market, which naturally remains important for GEVORKYAN, the importance of overseas deliveries is also growing today. These involve very diverse industries, from the oil industry through garden equipment and compressors to other technical applications with high demands on material properties.

In the first half of the year, a strategic multi-part project comprising 16 new products was completed for a major American customer with global operations in the segment of professional tools and garden equipment. GEVORKYAN, a.s. is expanding on the American market by broadening cooperation with long-standing partners in the oil and automotive industries. New projects coming from new customers are partly from European companies expanding their operations in the USA.

"We have been supplying the American market for more than 20 years, across very different industries. At present, we see a strong interest among American companies in cutting ties with suppliers from Asia, and innovative European companies are thus being given a unique opportunity to expand. For us, this is diversification within diversification, which provides greater certainty even in a turbulent economic situation," says Dipl. Ing. Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEVORKYAN, a.s.


About GEVORKYAN
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.

Contact information:
Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

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  • Cross-continental diversification

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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