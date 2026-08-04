GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Strategic Understanding with Trade Unions in Italy

On 30 July 2026, the management of the GEVORKYAN Group met with the regional leadership of the Italian trade union organisations FIM and FIOM and the Works Council (RSU) of the Gevorkyan Sinteris Italia plant. The meeting resulted in a consensus on the priorities for the further development of the Italian plant and on continuing a joint dialogue on improving efficiency and modernising operations while maintaining a stable working environment and safety standards.

At the meeting, the founder and majority shareholder of GEVORKYAN, a.s. presented the first measures already implemented, aimed at restoring the plant and utilising its production and customer potential. The audit of the machinery, the reorganization of production processes, and the introduction of a third shift are all aimed at efficiently fulfilling orders confirmed during the ownership transition.

"We appreciate Italy for the openness of its people, its engineering mindset and its ability to create brands known throughout the world. We are bringing our know-how to the industrial heart of Italy because we are convinced that the Bologna plant has strong foundations, and we therefore want to build a top company in Western Europe. We put our name on it, and we will not back down. The meeting with the Italian trade unions showed that we share common goals and are able to conduct a dialogue based on logic and the priorities of a long-term strategy," said Dipl.-Ing. Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

In their joint statement following the meeting, the FIM and FIOM trade union organisations and the Works Council (RSU) stated that there is "a full willingness on the part of the trade unions to take on the challenge of relaunching the Bologna plant and its products, while always placing the protection and central role of employees first throughout the process of further change."

"I believe that connecting European manufacturing and technological capacities is the only path towards strengthening the competitiveness of European industry against the rest of the world," said Dipl.-Ing. Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of GEVORKYAN, a.s.





About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.

About GEVORKYAN SINTERIS ITALIA

GEVORKYAN SINTERIS ITALIA builds on the more than 60-year tradition of SINTERIS, which has operated in the field of powder metallurgy in Bentivoglio near Bologna since 1963. Since April 2026, it has been part of the GEVORKYAN Group, combining the original know-how of SINTERIS with the Group's technological capabilities and global reach.

Contact information:

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Attachment