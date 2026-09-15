IQM Spark is TOYO's second quantum computer purchase, following its earlier acquisition of an IQM Radiance 20-qubit quantum computer.

IQM will deliver both systems by the end of 2026. Both systems will be operational in early 2027 the Spark system at TOYO's R&D center, and the Radiance 20 at AIST's Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI technology (G-QuAT).

TOYO will leverage the quantum infrastructure for its quantum initiatives, while extending access to Japan's wider quantum ecosystem.

The move directly supports Japan's national quantum strategy, which targets 10 million domestic quantum users and ¥50 trillion in quantum-generated economic value by 2030.

The deployments extend IQM's installed base across Asia-Pacific, following systems already delivered in South Korea and Taiwan. They also follow IQM's Nasdaq listing and an order backlog that has grown past €102 million.

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, today announced that TOYO Corporation has purchased a second full-stack quantum computer, IQM Spark. This expands TOYO's quantum footprint and reinforces IQM's commitment to driving quantum acceleration in Japan.

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TOYO Corporation opens its quantum computers to Japan's ecosystem

The Spark system will be installed at TOYO's R&D center in Kiba, Tokyo, and will be operational in early 2027, enabling hands-on learning from fundamental quantum computing education to algorithm validation and verification.

This announcement follows TOYO's earlier acquisition of an IQM Radiance 20-qubit quantum computer, planned for installation at the end of 2026 at the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI technology (G-QuAT), a research facility operated by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST).

Together, the two deployments underscore growing demand for IQM's on-premises quantum computers. TOYO is also playing a key role in advancing quantum computing technology in Japan, and owning the systems enables the company to extend capability into the ecosystem in a way that advances its own goals while accelerating adoption where it's needed most.

"What makes this purchase matter isn't that TOYO bought a second system, it's what they're choosing to do with them. TOYO is sharing the capabilities for educational purposes, they're opening it up to the universities, startups, and researchers who make up Japan's quantum ecosystem," said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers. "That is the entire idea behind owning your own machine; you get to decide whom it serves. Japan has quantum goals to hit by 2030. You don't get there with machines nobody else can touch; you get there because a company like TOYO chose to share access to the ones it now owns."

Once operational, the systems will be available to domestic companies, organizations, research institutes, and universities. In addition, the systems will also serve as a testbed for evaluating and verifying components and related technologies used in superconducting quantum computers under real operating conditions.

Toshiya Kohno, Representative Director, President and CEO, TOYO Corporation, said: "We believe that accelerating the adoption of quantum technologies requires environments where companies, universities, and researchers can gain hands-on experience with real quantum computers. By deploying IQM Spark at our R&D center and linking it with IQM Radiance 20, we will support a broad range of needs across different stages of quantum adoption, including talent development, technology validation, use case creation, and advanced research. Through these complementary systems, we aim to broaden access to quantum computing and contribute to the advancement and real-world adoption of quantum technologies in Japan. Through our Quantum Solutions business, TOYO Corporation will continue to expand access to the value of quantum technologies and support the sustainable growth of Japan's quantum ecosystem."

The deployments add to a period of sustained commercial momentum for IQM. The company began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Helsinki Stock Exchange in July 2026, becoming the first European quantum computing company listed on a major U.S. exchange.

In August, IQM reported that its order backlog had grown past €102 million, with 26 full-stack systems sold and 17 delivered globally, including its first system in the United States.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's open, modular architecture allows customers to own, operate, and integrate quantum systems directly into their own infrastructure, building lasting technical capability rather than relying solely on remote access. Founded in 2018, IQM is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with major operations in Munich, Germany, and has sold more quantum systems than any other manufacturer to date. IQM employs over 450 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Stock Market.

About TOYO Corporation

TOYO Corporation (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan) contributes to technological innovations as a leading provider of advanced measurement solutions. Through its variety of business segments Sustainable Energy, Advanced Mobility, ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) and Information Security, EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility) and Antenna Systems, Defense and Security, Ocean, Software Quality and Productivity, Life Science, and Quantum Solutions, the company is focused on providing solutions to emerging markets such as clean energy and autonomous vehicle development. TOYO also makes significant R&D investments to develop in-house technologies and products, and its growth strategies include investing in new business, conducting M&A, and developing its market presence in global markets. By making available the most advanced market-based solutions, TOYO is at the forefront of helping to shape a safe and environmentally-friendly society and develop industries.

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