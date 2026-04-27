First enterprise quantum computer purchase in Japan cements IQM's position as the global leader in deployed quantum computers

The Radiance 20-qubit system will enable TOYO to explore various industry use cases, while advancing a hybrid quantum-HPC infrastructure.

This will be the third quantum computer to be deployed by IQM in the Asia-Pacific region.

IQM Quantum Computers, the global leader in superconducting quantum computers, today announced the purchase of its full-stack 20-qubit quantum computer by TOYO Corporation, marking the first enterprise quantum system deployment in Japan.

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(From Left): Toshiya Kohno, Representative Director, President and CEO of TOYO Corporation, and Jan Goetz, CEO Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers.

The Radiance 20-qubit system will be made available in both on-premises and cloud environments and will be delivered by the end of 2026. The deployment expands IQM's installed base across the Asia-Pacific region, where the company already has deployed systems in South Korea and Taiwan.

TOYO will operate the quantum computer to support Japanese enterprises and researchers in developing quantum use cases, while integrating the system with high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure and building the technical workforce Japan's quantum strategy demands.

Japan has one of the largest publicly funded national quantum programs. The country has set some of the most ambitious national quantum targets of any country 10 million domestic users of quantum technologies and 50 trillion yen in quantum-generated production value by 2030. Meeting those targets requires more than research programs. It requires institutions that own, operate, and grow with real quantum hardware.

Commenting on the deployment, Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers, said: "Leading enterprises are building real quantum capabilities by owning the infrastructure, operating it, and growing with it. TOYO's commitment to this approach represents an important step in realizing Japan's national quantum strategy based on IQM's leading quantum computing technology."

Toshiya Kohno, Representative Director, President and CEO, TOYO Corporation, said:"Quantum technology is an essential strategic field for future economic growth, especially for the new era of Japanese manufacturing. The competition for practical implementation-such as integration with HPC, use-case development, and business talent development-has already begun, moving beyond theory and research. With the cooperation of IQM, we will promote the social implementation of quantum technologies in Japan ahead of the world."

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM Quantum Computers is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018, headquartered in Finland, it has over 350 employees. IQM operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM has announced its plans to become the first publicly listed European quantum company on a major U.S. stock exchange by merging with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RAAQ); with a dual listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange also under consideration.

About TOYO Corporation:

TOYO Corporation (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan) contributes to technological innovations as a leading provider of advanced measurement solutions. Through its variety of business segments Sustainable Energy, Advanced Mobility, ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) and Information Security, EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility) and Antenna Systems, Defense and Security, Ocean, Software Quality and Productivity, Life Science, and Quantum Solutions, the company is focused on providing solutions to emerging markets such as clean energy and autonomous vehicle development. TOYO also makes significant R&D investments to develop in-house technologies and products, and its growth strategies include investing in new business, conducting M&A, and developing its market presence in global markets. By making available the most advanced market-based solutions, TOYO is at the forefront of helping to shape a safe and environmentally-friendly society and develop industries.

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Contacts:

IQM Media contact:

Email: press@meetiqm.com

Mobile: +358 (0) 50 479 0845



TOYO Media contact:

Email: marketing_pr@toyo.co.jp

Mobile: +81 (0) 3-3279-0771