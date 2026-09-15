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WKN: 902961 | ISIN: US3893751061 | Ticker-Symbol: GCZB
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 07:47
4,200 Euro
-1,41 % -0,060
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAY MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAY MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0804,10017:37
4,0804,10017:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 16:06 Uhr
76 Leser
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Gray Media Promotes Ronna Steber to Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media today announced the promotion of Ronna Steber to Chief Revenue Officer.

In her new role, Steber will drive advertising sales strategies and establish best practices throughout Gray's extensive portfolio of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. Her focus also includes spearheading new business development initiatives and sales training programs to empower local sales teams. In her previous roles as Senior Operating Officer and Senior Managing Vice President, Ronna drove growth and operational excellence across Gray's footprint, and she will continue oversight of select television stations and digital properties.

"Ronna has a proven record of success and a deep understanding of our local markets," said Sandy Breland, Gray's Chief Operating Officer. "Her strategic vision and strong leadership make her the perfect choice to guide our sales teams and turn our greatest opportunities into meaningful revenue growth."

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. We serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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