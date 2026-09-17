Key Highlights:

The geological importance of this feature lies in its potential plumbing system, which may contain open spaces and low-pressure zones where mixing of hydrothermal fluids may have occurred, and could potentially facilitate uranium precipitation.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Blast Resources Inc. (CSE: BLST) (FSE: O0E) (OTCQB: BLSRF) ("Blast" or the "Company") is pleased to report the identification of a prominent interpreted tectonic break extending through the Company's Wales Lake, Brazier South and Britts Lake claim groups. The claims are situated predominantly east of the Clearwater Domain, within the broader regional setting that hosts the Triple R and Arrow uranium deposits and other recent uranium discoveries. Geological research has proposed that radiogenic heat generated by granitic rocks of the Clearwater Domain may have supported prolonged circulation of hydrothermal fluids along structural corridors, contributing to the mobilization and concentration of uranium within the region. The interpreted tectonic break underlying the Blast claim groups may have provided a pathway for fluid movement, allowing the circulation and mixing of potentially uranium-bearing fluids. This feature represents an important focus for continued geological and geophysical exploration.

Casey Forward, Chief Executive Officer & Director of the Company, commented, "We're very excited to discuss the geological importance of the tectonic break at the Wales Lake Uranium Project. The tectonic break extends through two of our claims, providing the Company with ample opportunity to further explore its potential. We are thrilled to drive further advancement in the coming months."

Figure 1: Wales Lake Project Geology

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A tectonic break may represent a contact, fault, or shear zone between two or more geological plates that have experienced collision, tension, or strike-slip movement relative to each other. On the Blast property, a significant tectonic break trends northwest to southeast, extending approximately 10 km through claims MC00016517 to MC00016514. Within the Wales Lake Uranium Project claims, this tectonic break is situated in bedrock and may not be visible at the surface. This break coincides with a magnetic low anomaly identified from the 2024 magnetic survey that was completed on the property and runs roughly parallel to electromagnetic conductors identified from a historical VTEM survey, both of which are key features in the Athabasca uranium model. EM conductors coincident with magnetic lows are interpreted to represent graphitic faults, which may serve as pathways for mineralizing fluids. Such graphitic faults may also provide the accommodation space and reducing conditions needed to trap and precipitate uranium.

Figure 2: Wales Lake Targets Featuring Tectonic Break

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Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Andy Yackulic, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Blast Resources Inc.

Blast Resources (CSE: BLST) is a mineral exploration company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is currently focused on exploration at its flagship Wales Lake Uranium Project.

Situated south of Wales Lake and positioned just outside the southwest margin of the Athabasca Basin, the Project is strategically located within the Patterson Lake Corridor which hosts two significant uranium deposits: Paladin's Triple R deposit, and NexGen's Arrow deposit. The presence of these large, high-grade deposits, and other recent high-grade uranium discoveries within the Patterson Lake Corridor ("PLC") suggest that the PLC may represent one of the largest high-grade uranium systems in the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Casey Forward

President and CEO

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement):

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "intends", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the completion of the debt settlement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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