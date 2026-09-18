BAIC FOTON Sets European Strategy at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAIC FOTON Executive Vice President Liu Xuguang outlined the company's European strategy during the Media Day press conference at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026. The plan advances BAIC FOTON's development as a globally competitive commercial vehicle company through international expansion, new-energy products, intelligent technologies and deeper local operations.





BAIC FOTON showcases commercial vehicles.

Global Growth and Product Strategy

Founded in 1996, BAIC FOTON employs more than 30,000 people and operates 23 intelligent factories in China and 32 manufacturing facilities overseas. The company has ranked first in China's commercial vehicle sales for 21 consecutive years and has led Chinese commercial vehicle exports for 15 consecutive years.

Its "Three Comprehensives" strategy covers internationalization, new-energy transformation and intelligent development. In overseas markets, BAIC FOTON will focus on products adapted to local requirements, integrated transport and energy solutions, and partnerships that strengthen local operations.

The company's portfolio includes heavy-duty and light-duty trucks, vans, pickups, buses and special-purpose vehicles. Powertrain options include conventional fuel, battery electric, hybrid and hydrogen systems. FOTON provides a premium full-line commercial vehicle range, FORLAND focuses on high-volume light and mini commercial vehicles, and CAVAN develops green-energy mobility solutions.

For Europe, BAIC FOTON is prioritizing battery-electric, hybrid and hydrogen technologies across freight and passenger transport. The CAVAN electric van uses a dedicated battery-electric platform designed for efficient urban distribution, with improved space utilization and lower energy consumption.

Dedicated new-energy platforms support the range, allowing vehicle specifications to reflect different routes, payloads and operating cycles. This product approach gives European fleets practical choices for urban delivery, regional distribution, long-haul transport and passenger services while supporting the transition to lower-carbon operations and efficient fleet management.

Long-Term Localization in Europe

BAIC FOTON currently operates in nearly 20 European markets through more than 300 service outlets. It plans to expand across major European markets and establish local assembly by 2028. A European technical center already supports market research, product definition and technical services, helping vehicles meet EU regulations and customer requirements.

The company is also developing an energy and mobility ecosystem covering solar power, energy storage, charging, vehicle-to-grid services and load testing. BAIC FOTON plans to deploy at least 5,000 charging terminals in Europe and work with local partners on vehicle leasing, fleet management and used-vehicle services.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9abdb7e-79a5-4c8b-b45b-8f7bae36a127

Name: Yu Wang Email: wangyu82@foton.com.cn Website: www.fotonmotor.com