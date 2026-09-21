Makenita enters into an option agreement to acquire the district-sized, 45,967-acre Cobequid-Chedabucto Hydrogen Project in Nova Scotia

Project consists of 1,149 claim units directly bordering Koloma and QIMC, both active players in the region's hydrogen exploration

Adds to Makenita's growing multi-commodity portfolio, including the 102,110-acre Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project in Saskatchewan, bordering Max Power Mining Corp., and the 22,665-acre Sisson West Tungsten Project in New Brunswick, bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Tight share structure and steady news flow position the Company for an active remainder of 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTCID: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) wishes to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire the district sized 45,967 acre "Cobequid-Chedabucto Hydrogen Project" in Nova Scotia. The project consists of 1,149 claim units for 45,967 acres prospective for hydrogen. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Makenita's may not necessarily indicate mineralization on the Company's property.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources Inc., stated, "This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a district size project prospective for hydrogen. Nova Scotia has emerged as one of the hotbeds for hydrogen exploration recently, attracting such large players as Koloma, whom this new project directly borders, and Rio Tinto. QIMC, which also directly borders this new project, has had positive results for hydrogen this year1. When you couple this district sized hydrogen project with Makenita's 102,110-contiguous-acre 'Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project' in Saskatchewan bordering Max Power Mining Corp. and our newly expanded 22,665 contiguous acres, directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine, it is clear we are building our asset base and plan to be extremely active in the near and medium term. When you factor in our tight share structure with a steady news flow, management is very optimistic about the remainder of 2026."

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement and in consideration for the interest, the parties have agreed to the following:

(i) to pay $11,490, issue 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, and issue 2,250,000 transferable share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years from the issuance date to the vendor, within seven (7) business days on signing the Option Agreement;

(ii) to issue 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and issue 375,000 transferable share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years from the issuance date to the vendor within four (4) months on signing the Option Agreement; and

(iii) to issue 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and issue 375,000 transferable share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years from the issuance date to the vendor within eight (8) months on signing the Option Agreement.

(iv) Makenita must complete a minimum of $150,000 in work expenditures within the first year on signing the Option Agreement.

The Option Agreement is subject to all regulatory approvals. All shares and warrants issued will have a standard hold period of four months plus one day.

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has several district-sized land projects located in Canada, including the newly acquired 45,967 acre "Cobequid-Chedabucto Hydrogen Project" in Nova Scotia, directly bordering Koloma and Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC), as well as the 102,110-contiguous-acre 'Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project' in Saskatchewan bordering Max Power Mining Corp. (MAXX). Makenita also has the 22,665-contiguous-acre 'Sisson West Tungsten Project', prospective for Tungsten in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine. The Company also holds the ~9,000-acre 'NTX Rare Earth Project' in Quebec, prospective for rare earths, and the 5,542-acre 'Hector Project' in the vicinity of Cobalt, Ontario, prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

https://qimaterials.com/qimc-reports-record-clean-natural-hydrogen-at-bennett-hill-nova-scotia/

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315114