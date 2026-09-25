Meltwater earns three Comparably Awards for benefits, culture, and employee happiness

San Francicso, CA, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams, has been recognized with three Comparably Awards, reflecting the company's continued commitment to creating a positive, supportive workplace where employees can do their best work.

Based entirely on anonymous employee feedback, Meltwater received recognition in the following categories:

Best Company Perks & Benefits

Best Company Work-Life Balance

Best Company Happiness

Meltwater's Employee Experience Reflected in Anonymous Feedback

"These awards are especially meaningful because they reflect the experiences and feedback of our employees," said Peyton O'Connor, Chief People Officer at Meltwater. "Creating an environment where people feel supported, valued and able to do their best work is something we continue to prioritize. From the benefits we provide to the flexibility and culture we build together, we want employees to have the support they need to thrive both at work and outside of it."

The recognition reflects Meltwater's continued focus on the overall employee experience, including programs and benefits designed to support employee wellbeing, flexibility and engagement.

With a global workforce spanning 50+ locations around the world, Meltwater's culture is rooted in the belief that when the right people are in the right environment, great things happen. The company remains committed to providing employees with opportunities to make an impact, learn and grow, while ensuring people feel supported throughout their careers.

Meltwater's Recognition Streak Continues in 2026

Earlier this year, Meltwater received 8 additional Comparably Awards, including Best Sales Teams, Best Product & Design Teams, Best Engineering Teams, Best Leadership Teams, Best Career Growth, Best Company Outlook, Best Company for Diversity, and Best Company for Women.

Comparably Awards are determined by sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com. The data for these awards was collected over the past 12 months, ensuring an accurate representation of employee experiences.

About Meltwater

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. By analyzing 1.3 billion pieces of content daily, Meltwater transforms media, social, and AI signals into intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.







Stacy Slayden Meltwater stacy.slayden@meltwater.com