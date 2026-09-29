Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTCID: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) is pleased to announce, further to its news release on September 21, 2026, the closing of an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") to acquire the district sized 45,967 acre "Cobequid-Chedabucto Hydrogen Project" in Nova Scotia (the "Property"). The Property consists of 1,149 claim units for 45,967 acres prospective for hydrogen. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Makenita's may not necessarily indicate mineralization on the Company's property.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company shall have the exclusive right and option to earn a 100% interest in the Property from the Vendor in consideration for the issuance of a total of 4,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.24 per share, the issuance of 3,000,000 transferrable warrants exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years from the issuance date, and by making cash payment in the amount of $11,490 as set out below:

(i) to pay $11,490, issue 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, and issue 2,250,000 transferable share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years from the issuance date to the vendor, within seven (7) business days of signing the Option Agreement;

(ii) to issue 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and issue 375,000 transferable share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years from the issuance date to the vendor within four (4) months of signing the Option Agreement;

(iii) to issue 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and issue 375,000 transferable share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years from the issuance date to the vendor within eight (8) months of signing the Option Agreement; and

(iv) Makenita must complete a minimum of $150,000 in work expenditures within the first year of signing the Option Agreement.

All shares and warrants issued will have a standard hold period of four months plus one day.

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita has several district-sized land projects located in Canada, including the newly acquired 45,967 acre "Cobequid-Chedabucto Hydrogen Project" in Nova Scotia, directly bordering Koloma and Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC), as well as the 102,110-contiguous-acre 'Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project' in Saskatchewan bordering Max Power Mining Corp. (MAXX). Makenita also has the 22,665-contiguous-acre 'Sisson West Tungsten Project', prospective for Tungsten in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine. The Company also holds the ~9,000-acre 'NTX Rare Earth Project' in Quebec, prospective for rare earths, and the 5,542-acre 'Hector Project' in the vicinity of Cobalt, Ontario, prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316682