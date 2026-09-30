LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced that its clients PHINIA and Carrier have been recognized at the ISG Paragon Awards North America 2026. LTM received recognition in the Excellence category for its work with PHINIA and in the Transformation category for its work with Carrier.

The ISG Paragon Awards recognize enterprise-provider partnerships that leverage technology, innovation, and new operating models to deliver measurable business impact. The recognitions highlight LTM's ability to help global enterprises accelerate transformation through industry expertise, technology innovation, and execution excellence.

Carrier:

Following significant M&A activities, Carrier, a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, sought to address a fragmented technology landscape, siloed operating functions, and limited visibility into application ownership and costs across its 2,000+ application estate.

LTM partnered closely with Carrier to lead the establishment of an enterprise-wide Application Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Application Portfolio Rationalization (APR) capability powered by SAP LeanIX. By integrating data from ServiceNow, Apptio Cloudability, procurement, and operational systems, the joint team developed a standardized cost model, executive decision-support dashboards, and a scalable rationalization framework. This initiative enhanced financial transparency, strengthened portfolio governance, and improved strategic decision-making across the enterprise.

PHINIA:

LTM helped PHINIA, a leading global automotive and industrial manufacturer, to transform its IT operations through observability, automation, AI-driven support, and infrastructure modernization.

By implementing LogicMonitor observability, a cross-trained Command Center, CMDB optimization, FinOps practices, and application modernization initiatives, the organization reduced incident resolution times, improved service stability, accelerated infrastructure provisioning, lowered operating costs. A great example of how LTM enabled greater visibility and control across PHINIA's technology landscape to drive operational excellence at scale.

"These recognitions reflect the power of strong client partnerships and a shared commitment to transformation. We are proud to work alongside PHINIA and Carrier to deliver measurable business outcomes through technology-led innovation and operational excellence," said Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer, LTM.

About LTM

LTM a Larsen Toubro Group Company is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:Shambhavi Revandkar Global Media Relations shambhavi.revandkar@ltm.com