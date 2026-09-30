Newport Gold Inc.: Banks Power Joins NFI Empire's Project REBORN, Delivering Industry-Leading Driveline Protection in Support of The Brett Boyer Foundation

Powering a Greater Purpose: Banks Power Helps Drive Project REBORN's Mission to Benefit The Brett Boyer Foundation

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Banks Power has joined Project Reborn-001 as a key performance partner. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Banks Power is supplying its patented differential covers and transmission pan, engineered to protect and cool the drivetrain components that carry the extensively modified Duramax's torque to the ground, while advancing the project's dual mission of mechanical excellence and meaningful impact.

Project REBORN-001: a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually reborn on a modern GMC Sierra 3500 chassis with Duramax diesel power, headed to auction at The Red Bird Games to benefit The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. Banks Power has stepped forward with its differential covers and transmission pan, hardware engineered to manage heat, add fluid capacity, and stand up to the demands a heavy-duty dually places on its driveline. Where power meets the pavement, these components help ensure Project Reborn-001 delivers the durability, reliability, and driving experience expected of a build at this level while remaining on track for its live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the project advances.

The finished look: a Banks Power differential cover installed on Project REBORN-001's freshly refinished rear axle. Hands-on at NFI Empire: the Banks Power differential cover goes on during Project REBORN-001's chassis assembly.

"We're thrilled to partner with NFI Empire and The Brett Boyer Foundation to assist children in need so they can grow into healthy, Banks-powered pickup truck-driving-adults," said Jay Tilles, Director of Marketing, Banks Power.

"Partnering with Banks Power on Project Reborn brings proven, industry-leading performance expertise to a build that exists for something far greater than horsepower," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

Engineered for heat management: the Banks Power transmission pan, with its integrated air scoop, installed on Project REBORN-001's freshly refinished transmission.

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Banks Power

Banks Power is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance diesel and gasoline power systems, known for engineering excellence, innovative turbocharging, intake, exhaust, and electronic solutions that deliver measurable gains in power, efficiency, and durability. With a decades-long reputation for quality and performance, Banks Power continues to equip enthusiasts and custom builders with components that stand the test of time. Learn more at www.BanksPower.com.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Investor@NewportGoldInvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banks-power-joins-nfi-empires-project-reborn-delivering-industry-leading-drivelin-1228442