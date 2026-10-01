Klimator AB: Adapt Equity becomes new owner in Klimator and Board member Anders Oscarsson further increases his holding

Klimator AB (publ) ("Klimator" or the "Company") announces that the investment company Adapt Equity Nordic AB has acquired 700,000 shares in the Company and thereby becomes a new shareholder with approximately 2.0 percent of the capital and votes. At the same time, Board member Anders Oscarsson increases his holding by 100,000 shares. The acquisitions are made possible through the Company's founders, Jörgen Bogren and Torbjörn Gustavsson, selling 400,000 shares each. The price amounts to SEK 3.81 per share, corresponding to a total of approximately SEK 3.05 million.

Adapt Equity is a family-owned investment company that invests for the long term in companies that reduce climate-related risks for people and society, with a focus on areas such as infrastructure, logistics, and water. Klimator's road weather data and sensor technology, which contribute to safer roads and more efficient winter road maintenance as weather becomes more extreme, are well aligned with that focus.

"Klimator is clearly connected to our thesis on adaptation. We believe in the company for the long term and see our role as an engaged owner," says Max Karlsson at Adapt Equity.

"I strongly believe in Klimator's position and the opportunities ahead, and I view the opportunity to increase my ownership in the company positively," says Anders Oscarsson, Board member of Klimator. Following the acquisition, Anders Oscarsson holds 674,779 shares, corresponding to approximately 1.9 percent of the capital and votes.

Jörgen Bogren and Torbjörn Gustavsson remain two of the Company's largest shareholders, with 3,960,000 and 3,800,000 shares respectively, corresponding to approximately 11.3 and 10.8 percent of the capital and votes.

"Bringing in a long-term owner with a clear focus on climate adaptation is valuable for Klimator, and we are positive about contributing to making this possible. We remain major shareholders and are just as committed to the Company's development," says Jörgen Bogren and Torbjörn Gustavsson.

For further information

Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator AB

E-mail: emil.danielsson@klimator.se

Phone: +46 (0) 70 421 04 00

Partner Fondkommission AB (phone 0046 31 761 22 30, www.partnerfk.se) is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About Klimator

Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations - the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real- time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark's business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.