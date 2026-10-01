Newport Gold Inc.: Master Fabricator Adam Stempka of Stempka Designs Joins Project REBORN, Donating Expert Chassis Fabrication to Benefit The Brett Boyer Foundation

Precision with a Purpose: Adam Stempka Donates Elite Fabrication Skills to Help Build Project REBORN

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that master fabricator Adam Stempka of Stempka Designs has joined Project Reborn-001, donating expert chassis fabrication critical to keeping the build on schedule. The custom vehicle is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation, and will serve as the flagship build in the BDS Suspension booth at SEMA.

Project REBORN-001: a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually built on a modern GMC Sierra 3500 Denali frame, heading to auction at The Red Bird Games to benefit The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. When the project encountered a last-minute setback, Adam Stempka of Stempka Designs stepped in to restore momentum. To properly fit and secure the 1979 K30 body, the modern 3500 Denali frame required a three-inch shortening. That work had already been completed on the original frame before it had to be replaced, putting the team against the clock. Three inches were cut from the new frame, and Adam welded it back together with precision. This was not merely structural work, the geometry had to be perfect.

Adam Stempka of Stempka Designs welds the shortened GMC Sierra 3500 Denali frame to fit the 1979 K30 body.

On a show truck, the frame is also a highly visible surface. Project REBORN will head to auction for The Brett Boyer Foundation and then stand as the flagship build in the BDS Suspension booth at SEMA, where thousands of attendees will examine it closely. Adam delivered on both counts, providing a foundation that is as strong as it is visually refined. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the build advances.

"I'm honored to have played a small part in this build alongside NFI Empire. Knowing the work we put into this truck will ultimately help raise money for the Brett Boyer Foundation makes it incredibly meaningful. It's a great example of what can happen when craftsmanship and community come together for a greater purpose," said Adam Stempka, Metal Sculptor, Stempka Designs / Metalheads USA.

"Adam Stempka's precision fabrication was pivotal in keeping Project Reborn-001 on track under tight timelines," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component and every skilled contribution on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Adam Stempka / Stempka Designs

Adam Stempka is an American sculptor and master fabricator based in Erie, Pennsylvania. Working in steel, copper, brass, and reclaimed industrial materials, he creates large-scale figurative, architectural, and site-specific sculpture. A fourth-generation welder with more than 25 years of fabrication experience, Stempka brings structural fluency and artistic precision to every project. His practice uses line, mass, and negative space to make metal feel drawn rather than closed. Through Stempka Designs, he applies the same exacting standards to high-end automotive and custom fabrication work. Learn more at www.stempkadesigns.com.

A close-up of Stempka's weld work on the Project REBORN-001 frame, which will be on display in the BDS Suspension booth at SEMA.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire ( NFIEmpire.com ) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Investor@NewportGoldInvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/master-fabricator-adam-stempka-of-stempka-designs-joins-project-reborn-donating-e-1229847