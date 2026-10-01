Netmore recognized for commitment to Spanish water market backed by locally developed products, proven smart metering expertise, and deep local market knowledge

Netmore Group, the leading network operator and platform provider for Massive IoT, today announced it has been named Empresa Smart del Año Smart Company of the Year at the Premios iAgua 2026, the awards of iAgua, the Spanish-speaking water sector's leading media platform. The award was presented at the closing gala of the Spain Smart Water Summit, held at the Meliá Avenida América in Madrid.

The award recognises a company that has taken an unusual route into water. Netmore is not a technology firm that added connectivity to its portfolio: it is a network operator that decided to specialise in the water cycle. In eighteen months, it has completed four acquisitions and become the world's largest LoRaWAN network operator, with more than eighteen million IoT devices under contract across more than fifty countries.

Its commitment to Spain took concrete form with the acquisition of Arson Metering, the Bilbao-based remote reading specialist, which brings a portfolio of more than 500,000 meters managed across over two hundred municipalities in Spain, Italy, France and Greece. Alongside it, Netmore has introduced its Metering-as-a-Service model, which moves digitalisation from capital expenditure to operating expenditure and opens remote metering to utilities that could not otherwise afford the upfront investment.

Internationally, the company sustains one of the largest LoRaWAN deployments in Europe, with 1.3 million meters serving Yorkshire Water a reference point for the scalability of its model.

Empresa Smart del Año is one of the three company awards at the top of the Premios iAgua and, after Empresa del Año, the most sought-after of the evening. The category has been awarded since 2020, when it was created as Empresa de Digitalización del Año, and its previous winners include Idrica today Xylem Vue Autodesk, NTT Data and Canal de Isabel II.

Talis Talor, Director General Iberia at Netmore, collected the trophy on behalf of the company.

"Receiving the Empresa Smart del Año award is a tremendous honour that reflects our entire team's commitment to the Spanish water market. Spain is central to Netmore's strategy globally, and the acquisition of Arson Metering significantly strengthens our capabilities with exceptional products and solutions developed locally in Spain, proven smart metering expertise, and deep local market knowledge. Combined with the scale of the world's largest LoRaWAN network operator, this makes Netmore a more capable and complete partner for Spanish utilities to digitalise faster, more affordably, and with long-term confidence."

Talis Talor, Director General Iberia, Netmore

"Digitalising the urban water cycle is no longer a question of software alone: without reliable connectivity, none of it works. Netmore understood that before most, and it has backed that conviction with investment in Spain. This award recognises a company that chose to specialise in water at the moment the sector needed exactly that."

Alejandro Maceira, Director of iAgua and Smart Water Magazine

The Spain Smart Water Summit celebrated its tenth edition in 2026, from 29 September to 1 October at the Meliá Avenida América in Madrid. It is the leading event on the digitalisation and advanced management of the water cycle in Spain.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator and platform provider for Massive IoT, powering the world's most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

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Contacts:

Media:

James Gerber

Crackle Communications

+1 508-233-3391

netmore@cracklepr.com

Netmore:

Ken Lynch

VP, Global Marketing

+1 617-877-5393

ken.lynch@netmoregroup.com