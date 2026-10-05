The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.10.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.10.2026Aktien1 US16934F1030 Chilwa Minerals Ltd. ADR2 AU0000214082 Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd.3 CA88605R1047 Thunderbird Minerals Corp.4 CA92841T1066 Viridian Metals Inc.5 CA1850537095 Clearmind Medicine Inc.6 GG00C0GC7Q38 Chrysalis Investments Ltd.7 US74933X8074 Flyte Aviation Inc.8 CA69607A1093 Palamina Corp.9 US80880X2036 Scienture Holdings Inc.10 CA86332K5098 Strikepoint Gold Inc.11 IE000ZVY0237 Verve Group Media SEAnleihen/ETF1 DE000LFA2XXX LfA Förderbank Bayern2 XS3445898XXX Paramount Skydance Corp.3 USU7010QAXXX Paramount Skydance Corp.4 XS3528380XXX Andorra5 NO0013768XXX B2 Impact ASA6 FR001401BXXX La Banque Postale7 XS3524510XXX Pinnacle Bidco PLC8 XS3524495XXX Pinnacle Bidco PLC9 FR001401BXXX Rémy Cointreau S.A.10 XS3528428XXX Finnvera PLC11 XS2093954XXX Goldman Sachs Finance Corp. International Ltd.12 USU7010QAXXX Paramount Skydance Corp.13 USU7010QAXXX Paramount Skydance Corp.14 IE000Z6ZLXXX iShares US Large Cap Moderate Buffer Sep UCITS ETF