NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Appoints SaaS Sales Leader Chad Prezlomski as SVP of Sales to Accelerate AI and Event Technology Growth

Seasoned B2B SaaS and Enterprise Software Executive Brings More Than a Decade of Experience Scaling High-Performance Sales Teams and Driving Revenue Growth Across AI and Event Technology Markets

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai Corp. ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology, immersive digital experiences, and enterprise engagement solutions, announces that Chad Prezlomski has been appointed as SVP of Sales effective September 30th. Mr. Prezlomski will lead the Company's enterprise sales initiatives, with a focus on expanding the Company's customer base and deepening relationships with existing enterprise customers across its portfolio of platforms, including Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE.

Mr. Prezlomski is a B2B software sales executive with 15 years of experience, including more than a decade building and scaling SaaS sales teams. Most recently, he served as SVP of Revenue at TextUs, where he led company-wide go-to-market strategy across new business, partnerships and customer success. Prior to that, he spent more than six years as VP of Global Sales at Splash, a B2B event marketing software platform where he led new business initiatives across the U.S., EMEA and APAC. During his tenure, he helped grow Splash to $39 million in revenue and successfully led the organization through an acquisition by Cvent in late 2024.

At Splash, Mr. Prezlomski launched the company's first key account management team focused on its top 25 enterprise customers resulting in 95% retention and more than 18% growth through 2024.

"Chad brings a strong combination of enterprise sales leadership, event technology experience and a proven ability to build and scale sales teams," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO and Director of Nextech3D.ai. "His experience leading global sales teams and developing key enterprise accounts is directly aligned with our focus on expanding relationships with larger customers across our portfolio. We believe Chad can play an important role in advancing our enterprise sales strategy, and we are pleased to welcome him to the team."

"I'm incredibly excited to join the team at Nextech3D.ai during such an exciting time. The Company has a meaningful opportunity to scale its enterprise sales strategy and having spent significant time working in event technology, I see a real differentiation in the platforms and AI capabilities the team has built," said Mr. Prezlomski. "They have an initial customer base that gives us a strong foundation to grow from. My focus will be on building a disciplined, data-driven sales organization, deepening our enterprise relationships, and creating a repeatable engine for new customer acquisition and expansion across the portfolio."

Stock Options

Chad will receive options to purchase an aggregate of 1,500,000 Common Shares of Nextech AR Solutions Corp. at an exercise price of C$0.065 per share, subject to applicable approvals.

Of these options, 750,000 options will vest on a time-based schedule over four (4) years, with a one (1) year cliff, with the balance vesting in accordance with the applicable vesting schedule.

In addition, Chad will receive up to 750,000 performance-based stock options upon the achievement of pre-agreed revenue, business, and organizational milestones. Such milestones include revenue growth, individual and team performance, achievement of agreed business objectives, and the hiring and retention of key team members.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on transforming how enterprises engage with customers through event technology, immersive digital experiences, and artificial intelligence-powered solutions. Through its portfolio of businesses, including EventDex, Map D, and KraftyLabs, the Company serves enterprise customers seeking innovative solutions that drive engagement, efficiency, and measurable results. For more information, visit: Nextech3D.ai's website.

Company Contact:

Nextech3D.ai Corp.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO & Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

investors@nextechar.com

www.nextechar.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

305-341-9451

NTAR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the appointment of Mr. Prezlomski and his anticipated role, the contribution of new sales personnel, enterprise customer acquisition and expansion, cross-selling initiatives, recurring revenue opportunities, sales execution, customer adoption, AI platform commercialization, and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including competitive conditions, general economic conditions, customer purchasing decisions, technology risks, and other factors disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-appoints-saas-sales-leader-chad-prezlomski-as-svp-of-1231857