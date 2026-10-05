Company reports strong revenue growth driven by continued expansion across its Physical AI Self-Driving Laboratory deployments, contract services, and DirectInject-LC sales

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI), (OTCQB: TELIF), (FSE: J4U), ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories ("SDL"), enabling technologies, and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, today reported 60% growth in gross revenue for fiscal 2026, with revenue reaching C$9.3 million, compared with C$5.8 million in fiscal 2025. The unaudited, preliminary results are for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2026.

Revenue growth was driven by increased activity across the company's three business units, including deliveries of Telescope's SDL platforms, contract research and development services, and sales of its DirectInject-LC technology. The Company's SDL platforms continued to gain traction during fiscal 2026, with Telescope expanding its strategic partner network and completing several installations since the beginning of the fiscal year.

"This fiscal year we advanced Self-Driving Laboratories from demonstration to deployment across three continents, and now have SDLs operating with biopharmaceutical partners in North America, Europe, and Asia," stated Henry Dubina, Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased with the strong revenue growth achieved across our business during fiscal 2026. Our results are in line with management's expectations and reflect continued demand for our technologies and services, particularly our Self-Driving Lab platforms, as we expand our customer and strategic partner network. We also continued to invest in infrastructure, commercialization and technology development to support future growth. We invested deliberately to build our team and capacity, and we enter fiscal 2027 with a stronger commercial pipeline and a cost base that no longer carries the significant investor awareness program of the past year, positioning us for a profitable operation going forward."

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FISCAL YEAR ENDED AUGUST 31, 2026 (FY2026)

All figures are in Canadian dollars, are approximate, and are subject to change upon completion of the annual audit and finalization of the fiscal 2026 financial statements. See "Unaudited Preliminary Results" below.

Revenue of approximately $9.3 million (fiscal 2025: $5.8 million).

Operating expenses of approximately $13.9 million (fiscal 2025: $7.3 million), including approximately $2.0 million related to investor awareness and marketing programs that concluded during the fiscal year.

Net loss of approximately $4.6 million (fiscal 2025: $1.5 million).

Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $2.7 million (fiscal 2025: $0.4 million). See "Non-GAAP Measures" below.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Delivered the first SDL in Korea to the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturers Association for pharmaceutical research, development, and education.

Installed a second SDL at Pfizer.

Secured and delivered a third SDL platform deployment, an autonomous crystallization system, with a major global pharmaceutical company for its European operations.

Completed a private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $6.5 million.

Readers are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca)

INVESTOR OUTREACH

The Company is providing the preliminary results to support its ongoing investor outreach, including participation in investor conferences in Canada and the United States in October 2026. Details of each event will be announced separately.

UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY RESULTS

The financial information referenced in this news release, including revenue figures for the year ended August 31, 2026, is preliminary and unaudited, and is based on calculations prepared by, and is the responsibility of, management of the Company. The financial information in this news release has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditors. This information is subject to change, and actual final audited results may differ, potentially materially, from the preliminary results presented herein as a result of the completion of the Company's year-end audit procedures, further review by the Company's auditors, and the finalization of accounting estimates and adjustments. The preliminary financial results should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, its management, or its auditors as to the accuracy or completeness of the information presented, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this preliminary financial information. The Company expects to release its final audited financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2026 on or before December 29, 2026, and readers should refer to those audited financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) once available.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories, and enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries. The Company's Self-Driving Laboratories are autonomous platforms that combine robotics, real-time analytics and artificial intelligence to plan, execute and analyze chemistry experiments with greater speed, consistency and data quality than manual approaches. Telescope also develops and sells enabling technologies, including the DirectInject-LC reaction sampling system, and provides contract process development services. Bio-pharmaceutical, specialty chemical and advanced materials companies use Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and scale-up of chemical processes, reducing time and cost from laboratory to market.

For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026; the expected timing of the release of the Company's audited financial statements; the Company's participation in investor conferences and the announcement of related details; the continued development, commercialization and deployment of the Company's SDL platforms; the expansion of its contract services and technology offerings, including DirectInject-LC the execution of its commercial pipeline; and the Company's ability to generate future revenues and achieve profitability. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including without limitation: the risk that the Company's final audited fiscal 2026 financial results differ materially from the preliminary financial results presented herein as a result of the completion of the audit and the finalization of accounting estimates and adjustments; technological risks and uncertainties; market acceptance of the Company's technology; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding customer demand, the timing of deployments and the availability of financing, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and does not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards; it may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and other items.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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