In the Green - Premarket Gainers

WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. Ordinary Shares (SAIQ) - up 399% at $9.22 Veea Inc. (VEEA) - up 59% at $5.31 Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) - up 52% at $85.77 Stablecoin Development Corporat (SDEV) - up 47% at $11.17 PTC Inc. (PTC) - up 36% at $195.71 RXO, Inc. (RXO) - up 21% at $28.37 XP Inc. (XP) - up 17% at $25.10 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) - up 17% at $11.15 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) - up 16% at $10.42 Commercial Metals Company (CMC) - up 15% at $73.13

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Zeta Network Group (ZNB) - down 23% at $1.19 SmartKem, Inc. (SMTK) - down 19% at $1.33 Sangrix Inc. (SGRX) - down 19% at $1.02 Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (AMOD) - down 15% at $2.96 Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) - down 14% at $1.25 INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) - down 11% at $6.65 Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) - down 10% at $5.14 TNL Mediagene (TNMG) - down 10% at $4.28 AsiaStrategy (SORA) - down 10% at $2.00 Xperi Inc. (XPER) - down 9% at $4.96

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:35 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX