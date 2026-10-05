BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:35 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. Ordinary Shares (SAIQ) - up 399% at $9.22
- Veea Inc. (VEEA) - up 59% at $5.31
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) - up 52% at $85.77
- Stablecoin Development Corporation (SDEV) - up 47% at $11.17
- PTC Inc. (PTC) - up 36% at $195.71
- RXO, Inc. (RXO) - up 21% at $28.37
- XP Inc. (XP) - up 17% at $25.10
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) - up 17% at $11.15
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) - up 16% at $10.42
- Commercial Metals Company (CMC) - up 15% at $73.13
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Zeta Network Group (ZNB) - down 23% at $1.19
- SmartKem, Inc. (SMTK) - down 19% at $1.33
- Sangrix Inc. (SGRX) - down 19% at $1.02
- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (AMOD) - down 15% at $2.96
- Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) - down 14% at $1.25
- INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) - down 11% at $6.65
- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) - down 10% at $5.14
- TNL Mediagene (TNMG) - down 10% at $4.28
- AsiaStrategy (SORA) - down 10% at $2.00
- Xperi Inc. (XPER) - down 9% at $4.96
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