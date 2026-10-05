Le 5 octobre/October 2026Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (NEWD) has announced a name and symbol change to Genesis Goldfields Corp. (GGF).Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on October 6, 2026.Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on October 5, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders._________________________Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (NEWD) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Genesis Goldfields Corp. (GGF).Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 6 octobre 2026.Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 5 octobre 2026. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.Effective Date/ Date d'entrée en vigueur: le 6 OCT 2026Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: NEWDNew Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: GGFNew CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 37187F 10 3New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 37187F 10 3 6Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 651346207/CA6513462078If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.