Das Instrument 1JD GB0007958233 SENIOR PLC LS-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2026The instrument 1JD GB0007958233 SENIOR PLC LS-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2026Das Instrument J5A US9344231041 WB DISCOVERY SER.A DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2026The instrument J5A US9344231041 WB DISCOVERY SER.A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2026Das Instrument MH6A US8890941086 TOKIO MARINE HLDGS ADR 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2026The instrument MH6A US8890941086 TOKIO MARINE HLDGS ADR 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2026Das Instrument CYC SG1B51001017 JARDINE CYCLE+CARR. SD 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2026The instrument CYC SG1B51001017 JARDINE CYCLE+CARR. SD 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2026Das Instrument 7VL SE0009920994 REALFICTION HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2026The instrument 7VL SE0009920994 REALFICTION HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2026Das Instrument PFSE DE000PFSE212 PFISTERER HLDG SE INH ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2026The instrument PFSE DE000PFSE212 PFISTERER HLDG SE INH ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2026Das Instrument 7S50 CA36942L1085 GENERAL COPPER GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2026The instrument 7S50 CA36942L1085 GENERAL COPPER GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2026Das Instrument M4K0 CA6513462078 NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOV.CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2026The instrument M4K0 CA6513462078 NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOV.CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2026Das Instrument ERWE DE000A1X3WX6 ERWE IMMOB. AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2026The instrument ERWE DE000A1X3WX6 ERWE IMMOB. AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2026Das Instrument L4Z AU000000MRR6 MINREX RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2026The instrument L4Z AU000000MRR6 MINREX RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2026